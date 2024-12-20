Forgotten Dreams – A poem for Parsha Vayeshev

They answered him, “We each had a dream, but there is no one to interpret it.” So Joseph said to them, “Surely interpretations belong to God! Please tell me your dreams.” ~ Genesis 40:8

I wanted to tell you about a dream

I had recently but I forgot what it was.

I think my wife was in it, which makes sense

as she is the source of all my dreams.

I remember my eyes opening and

the last images flickered away.

I need to tell this to someone, but

it was gone before I finished the thought.

It wasn’t one of those obvious ones where

well, I don’t remember those either.

I am forgetting more and more.

It could be a condition. I have no content

to tell the interpreters. I don’t even have

an interpreter. Does Google Translate

handle dreams? I need a technicolor

superstar to tell me what’s going on.

Joseph went from pit to pit. Shared all

the answers the divine put in his head.

And still, they forgot about him.

For a while anyway. Until the water went away.

And the butler remembered everything

I had forgotten. Oh, dreamer,

tell me my fortunes, my misfortunes even.

Some of the lottery numbers would help.

I need to know where to go from here.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net