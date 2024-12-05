Table for Five: Vayetzei

Rabbi Cheryl Peretz

Associate Dean, Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies, AJU

Jacob has fled his parents’ home. He is on the way to his uncle, Laban, and to an unknown future. Exhausted, he grabs a stone to use as a pillow and falls asleep. In the deep of night, Jacob dreams of a ladder between heaven and earth upon which are angels climbing up and down. God speaks to Jacob, reinforcing the covenant already established between God and Abraham and between God and Isaac. God assures Jacob that the same promises will extend to him, and through him to the Jewish people.

Alive and alert, Jacob wakes in a state of wonder over the content of this dream, astonished at the realization that he had been sleeping at a sacred location. With new awareness, he sees that which he hadn’t seen before the dream. His perspective is changed and he is transformed.

In paradigmatic Biblical fashion, Jacob joins the ranks of Moses at the Burning Bush, Samuel at Shiloh, and the prophetic visions of Isaiah and Ezekiel, each of whom experiences unique calls from God and responds in his own way. For Jacob, the response is awe and entails a mixture of fear and fascination; fear brought on by the awareness of human inadequacy and amazement that from the place in which he stands, he has the ability to catch a glimpse of the divine. In that moment, he understands something different about the place, about God, about himself and invites us to walk with him through the gates of heaven.