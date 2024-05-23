Ownership – A poem for Parsha Behar

For they are My servants, whom I brought out of the land of Egypt they shall not be sold as a slave is sold. ~ Leviticus 25:42

I own a coffee mug and

a pair of scissors and a

sofa (a few, actually).

I own a telephone and

headphones and a microphone.

I own a ring and a tambourine.

I own several guitars and

a book collection that has

gotten out of control.

I own file cabinets and a

desktop printer and a few different

coffee-making devices.

I own a car (it’s paid off!)

I own a home (by special

agreement with a bank.)

I own pants and a nice new

jacket, and file folders, and

numerous pillows.

I own a television and a treadmill.

I own a box of cords that connect

things to other things.

I own a mini jar that I drink

tequila from. I own a

Bootsy Collins action figure.

I own a very comfortable chair.

I own three cats (though, really,

they’re in charge.)

I own at least three domain names

Do I own the plants here? The cacti

and the rose bushes? The purple

and orange ones in the front?

Maybe. But they seem to be

doing their own thing.

I own all these things.

But the one thing I’ll never own

regardless of who they are

or how kind we’re instructed to treat them

or whatever the holy text says

is another human being

and neither should you.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Find him online at www.JewishPoetry.net