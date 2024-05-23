Table for Five: Behar

Bracha Goetz

Author of 42 Jewish Children’s Books

The Almighty explains here: We are not meant to be enslaved to other people. We were enslaved in the land of Egypt, and from then on, we have spiritually inherited forever more a clear understanding of the degradation that enslavement brings. God took us out of that indelibly imprinted experience.

What we are meant to be is significantly bonded to God in awe and in love – with gratitude for our blessings. That’s the only kind of servitude needed from us, an all-encompassing appreciation for the abundance present in the life we’ve been given.

We learn guidelines about the inspiring Jubilee year in Behar. If someone has become an indentured servant to another because he had nothing to pay back for what he took from that person but his own service, when the Jubilee year arrives, he is freed from that service. In other words, the Torah has infinitely wise consequences for doing wrong things. The consequences are designed to rehabilitate us for a designated amount of time (not indefinitely) to help us become more responsible, not degrade us.

We are not meant to be servants indebted to each other interminably, even if we have made mistakes in life that got us into trouble at one point.

The sparks of divinity within each of us joyfully bond with the Source of the endless great service we are continuously getting. For maximum pleasure, we only have to freely serve back one thing in this relationship: Appreciation.