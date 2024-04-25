Table for Five: Passover Edition

Yehudit Wolffe

Founder, Bais Chana of California and KosherSofer.com

At the Seder we will be telling the son “that doesn’t know how to ask”: “For the sake of THIS Hashem acted for me when I left Egypt.” This son will ask what is “THIS”?

What causes Hashem’s miracles? Why did G-d allow evil/suffering before miracles? Chassidus delves deeply into these questions: To see our pain; G-d hiding; a confused world; evil within the plan of creation.

G-d’s plan is for us to see an infinite G-d in a finite world, for us to bring the world to its ultimate intention/purpose which is to understand an infinite G-d. Can limited humans see an infinite G-d? YES! The Lubavitcher Rebbe clarified: Evil, a cover of truth, only has power if we consider it powerful and valid. When we follow Hashem’s will, and act with goodness, evil has no power. It cannot frighten/overpower us. Through us persevering with good deeds during dark times, doing Hashem’s will, we overpower evil … by revealing the truth: the power of an infinite Hashem in this world! Our light expels darkness! We see Hashem performing miracles.

How do we persevere with conviction and empowered leadership being forces of good? We have power by understanding Torah, internalizing the teachings of Hashem; His will and wisdom, especially with the inner dimensions of Chassidus we understand/become G-dl’y conscious. We see Hashem continuously performing miracles for us! Doing goodness/kindness despite darkness, breaking veils, exposeing miracles/our purpose in creation. By thanking/acknowledging Hashem we complete G-d’s intention for us. Thank you Hashem!!!