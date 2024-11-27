JNF-USA Conference Draws Pro-Israel Spirit, OBKLA Holds Gala Dinner, Jews of Color Event

A Saturday night gala during Jewish National Fund-USA’s (JNF-USA) recent Global Conference for Israel honored several pro-Israel leaders, including those who aren’t Jewish but are strong allies of Israel, nonetheless. Pastor Jentezen Franklin, an Evangelical pastor of multicampus church Free Chapel, was recognized with the Tree of Life Shalom Peace Award.

Held in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 16, at the Hilton Anatole’s Trinity Ballroom, the dressy evening drew some 2,500 attendees, all of whom had come together to show their support for JNF-USA and its work supporting Israel since Oct. 7 while celebrating the organization’s 600,000 individual donors.

Jewish actor and comedian Michael Rapaport emceed the gala, commenting, among other things, on Pastor Franklin’s undeniably robust and impressive head of chair. Sinai Temple Co-Senior Rabbi Erez Sherman and JNF-USA CEO Russell Robinson were among the evening’s speakers and presenters.

The gathering recognized the ongoing contributions of outgoing JNF-USA President Sol Lizerbram, who, in turn, thanked his wife, Lauren, for always standing by his side and joining him in supporting JNF-USA. During the conference, Lizenbram, now serving as chair of the organization, passed the leadership baton to incoming JNF-USA President Deb Lust Zaluda.

The gala was the celebratory highpoint of a multiday conference that, held Nov. 14-17, drew a sizable local contingent, with approximately 70 attendees traveling in as part of the Los Angeles delegation.

People of all ages turned out, with Austin, Texas high school student Yiftah Kovatch — a member of Tzofim (Israeli Scouts) — telling The Journal he was heartened to be around so many like-minded, pro-Israel community members at a time when being pro-Israel is not necessarily universally accepted.

Case in point: Kovatch, 17, recently painted the area around his parking spot at his Austin, Texas high school with the word, “Shalom.” Doing so made his mother nervous, he said. Likewise for his Israeli Austinite friend and peer, 16-year-old Yahli Avni, also a member of Tzofim in Austin. Avni said his mom is anxious that he wears his Star of David necklace everywhere he goes.

At the JNF-USA conference, the two teens needn’t have worried about being confronted with antisemitism or animosity for their support for Israel; they were surrounded by friends.

“We’re all here together for the same cause,” Kovatch said. “To connect to Israel, help out and spread the word.”

Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles (OBKLA) recently hosted a gala dinner at its community kitchen space in Pico-Robertson, with 90 guests in attendance.

The evening recognized the dedication and contributions of OBKLA’s trustee-level donors, ambassadors and volunteers who assisted with more than hours of volunteering in the last 12 months.

Australian magician James Galea enthralled the audience with his award-winning show.

Dedicated to combating hunger, OBKLA is a bustling hub of activity where volunteers come together to cook and distribute meals to those in need. The idea grew out of an initiative in Australia before being brought to Los Angeles by Yossi and Chaya Segelman. The Segelmans were among those in attendance at the recent event, featuring awards, music and dinner.

On Nov. 20, Jews of Color Initiative (JoCI) held an event focused on “Community, Connection and Celebration.”

The evening was organized in partnership with the Los Angeles JoC Professional Network to honor a year of building a vibrant JoC community in Los Angeles. Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles provided support.

“There is a special magic that appears when you offer a community the spaciousness and resources to bring its own visions to life,” JoCI Senior Director of Programs Arya Marvazy said. “In Los Angeles, the Jews of Color Initiative’s Professional Network helps enrich our ever-growing multiracial and multiethnic Jewish community, and the future is as diverse as it is bright!”

Gathering at Nua restaurant in Beverly Hills, attendees enjoyed food and drinks and “heard about the incredible work we’ve done and what’s next for our community,” Marvazy said.

JoCI is focused on grantmaking, research and community education. The organization works to build a “multi-racial, anti-racist Jewish community,” according to its website, “in which Jews of color can experience joy and reach their full potential and belonging as leaders and community members.”