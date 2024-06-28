WIZO Summer Valley Dinner, Challah and Soul Marks Juneteenth, Shabbat 101 Retreat, de Toledo’s New Hire

On June 18, Amanda Markowitz, a Los Angeles native, film producer and the granddaughter of four Holocaust survivors, moderated two Holocaust survivors in powerful and meaningful conversation. There were more than 80 attendees at the WIZO (Women’s International Zionist Organization) Summer Valley Dinner, which was hosted by WIZO Valley Chair Shana Glassman and WIZO Los Angeles Chair Gina Raphael.

The meaningful event was held at a home in Tarzana.

“We are profoundly grateful for the incredible generosity of our supporters, who came together at this year’s gala to celebrate and uplift the vital work of Jewish Family Service LA,” JFSLA Chief Community Engagement Officer Catherine Schneider said.

Schneider continued, “Thanks to their unwavering commitment, we are able to continue offering essential services — ranging from mental health support and senior services to food assistance and family safety — that stand as a beacon of hope for so many in our community.”

The gala, which raised $1.2 million, featured remarks from JFSLA leadership, a soulful performance from singer-songwriter Breland as well as a lively auction. About 350 supporters came together to contribute to this remarkable fundraising effort, which will enhance JFSLA’s social service network available to the entire Los Angeles community.

Challah and Soul was at the Juneteenth celebration for freedom, held on June 19.

Community leader Judi Leib spoke about freedom and how the Black and Jewish communities, at a politically fraught time in this country, need to come together to continue to fight against antisemitism and racism and about voting rights. In an insightful address, Leib talked about how Black and Jewish people work together. Pastor David Robinson of God is Love Christian Church strongly agreed with the solidarity of working collaboratively with the Jewish people and supporting Israel, particularly at this difficult time facing the Jewish State. The organization thanked him for his ongoing support and solidarity for the Jewish community and the Black community —two communities that know too well what it is to be marginalized.

A Los Angeles-based nonprofit, Challah and Soul aims to connect Black and Jewish communities through food and storytelling.

At Shabbat Ritual 101 Retreat in Los Angeles, a group of eager participants celebrated their Jewish identities and created new rituals around Havdalah. They also painted Shabbat candlesticks and made vision boards reflecting their visions for their own Shabbat observances.

After the well-received retreat, a participant led a Moishe House event in their community that involved making Shabbat candles and a lesson behind the history and symbolism involving the practice.

“We love when participants bring and spread their learnings from retreats to their home communities!”

De Toledo High School, a college-preparatory Jewish High School located in the West Hills district of the San Fernando Valley, has hired Lesley Plachta, a decorated nonprofit professional, as its new director of development.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lesley to the de Toledo team,” Head of School Mark Shpall said. “Lesley’s passion, her proven leadership, and extensive development experience bring immense value to our school and community. Her creative drive will ensure we continue to deliver an incomparable Jewish education for generations to come.”

Plachta, who has years of experience working in the Jewish community, brings extensive experience in strategic fundraising, donor development, and organizational leadership to de Toledo, according to a statement from the school. She holds a BA in Psychology from UC Santa Barbara, a masters of social work from USC and a masters of Jewish nonprofit management from the Zelikow School at Hebrew Union College.