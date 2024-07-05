Birthright Israel Mega Event, Temple Beth Am Gala, Temple Administrators’ Gathering

The Journal was in Israel last week for Taglit Birthright Israel’s Mega Event, which was held June 24 and drew participants from multiple Birthright programs.

Hundreds of Jewish young adults from Los Angeles, along with local Jewish leaders, gathered at Mini Israel, a tourist park in central Israel featuring miniature replica models of the country’s most iconic sites and landmarks, for the celebratory occasion. In total, there were 2,000 Birthright participants in attendance, along with Israel Defense Forces soldiers and Birthright leadership, including CEO Gidi Mark and Birthright Israel Foundation Executive Director Elias Saratovsky.

“Nearly every young Jew who has visited Israel since October 7 has come with Birthright Israel,” Mark said. “This summer, almost 15,000 young Jews will visit Israel, and we should not overlook this opportunity. Birthright Israel aims for participants to connect with Jewish peers, take pride in Judaism, deepen their understanding of Israel and themselves, and forge lasting friendships. No matter what, we will never give up on our unity and support for one another.”

Some of Birthright’s most active supporters turned out, including Miriam Adelson and Los Angeles-based philanthropic couple Phil and Alyce de Toledo.

The Monday evening gathering kicked off with bites, drinks and the opportunity for young adults from the different groups to schmooze. A live speaker and musical program followed in an onsite amphitheater. As a camera made its way through the crowd, a Birthright participant held up a sign that denounced Hamas, prompting cheers.

Bringing some star-power, recent “Eurovision” contestant Eden Golan performed her hit anthem, “Hurricane,” which was inspired by the Oct. 7 attack against Israel and the tragedy’s emotional aftermath. As she sang surrounded by a group of dancers, audience members took out their phones to record.

The musical highlight came from the IDF Band, which featured singers from different units in the Israeli military. They offered an energetic rendition of “Kol Ha’olam Kulo” — the song’s Hebrew lyrics translate to “The whole world is a very narrow bridge, and the main thing is to have no fear at all” — which got everyone in the amphitheater dancing, jumping and singing along.

Additional speakers included Eylon Levy, a British pro-Israel influencer and former spokesperson for the Israeli government. Addressing a crowd filled with Gen Z young adults, he said one of the most important roles for young people to play at a time of increased antisemitism was to be “Generation Zionists.”

Omri Glickman, lead singer of the Israeli reggae group Hatikva 6, and teenager Yuval Sharabi, whose father was killed in captivity in Gaza, also appeared.

Birthright Israel provides Jewish young adults, ages 18-26, with free, 10-day trips in Israel. The Mega Event is one of the most anticipated events for those who participate during the summer.

The Professional Association of Temple Administrators (PATA) gathered for their end-of-year celebration at Valley Beth Shalom in Encino.

The group, which brings together synagogue executive directors from across Southern California, celebrated the retirement of Aliza Goland (Hamakom) and offered a heartfelt send-off to Sharon Spira-Cushnir (Stephen Wise Temple) as she prepares for a cross-country move. A warm welcome was given to newly appointed Executive Directors Jodi Berman (Stephen Wise Temple) and Michael Cantor (Hamakom).

Temple Beth Am and the Rabbi Jacob Pressman Academy held their Annual Gala on Ziering Family Field last month, bringing together over 350 members and guests to honor Education Cabinet Chair Josh Kaplan and Temple President Mark Samuel for their years of service to the congregation and community at large.

The theme of the June 9 event — which featured cocktails and dinner along with dancing and dessert — was “Inspiring our Community, Building our Future.”