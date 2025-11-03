BRAVE-ish at AdWeek NYC: The Power of The Female Quotient Lounge

BRAVE-ish at AdWeek: The Power of Community, Conversation, and The Female Quotient’s Book-SHE-lf

Lisa Niver, author of BRAVE-ish, Shelley Zalis, founder of The Female Quotient, Orlando Reece, Head of Global Sales, Insider Inc. Photos by NYC Party Booth

There are conferences — and then there are gatherings. Spaces where people don’t just show up to exchange business cards, but to connect, share, think, and imagine a better future together.

For me, AdWeek has always been one of those rare spaces — because of The Female Quotient.

Where It All Began: Shelley Zalis and a Different Kind of Room

The Female Quotient was founded by Shelley Zalis, a visionary force who saw something missing in corporate culture: not just seats for women at the table — but tables that women built themselves.

The movement began at CES, where Shelley invited women to walk the floor together — because walking alone can feel isolating, but walking together feels like power.

From that simple, bold act grew The FQ Lounge — a home base inside major global conferences — a sanctuary for women to gather:

A place to meet. A place to recharge. A place to be heard. A place to show up fully — without apology.

What started as women walking side by side has expanded into a global movement and a thriving community of leaders, creators, innovators, and changemakers.

The Book-SHE-lf: Celebrating Women’s Stories

One of my favorite elements of the Lounge is the Book-SHE-lf — a curated library of books written by women, displayed in a space built for conversation.

It’s more than a shelf. It’s a statement:

Women’s stories matter. Women’s voices matter. Women’s authorship matters.

In 2023, I was honored to have my memoir, BRAVE-ish, included — and to sign books and meet readers. It remains one of the most meaningful moments of my author journey.

In 2024, I was invited again — but I was deep in my book tour (airports, stages, interviews, suitcases with opinions). I promised myself: I’ll be back.

In 2025, I returned — and it meant even more.

Thank you to Christyl Lucille Murray for introducing me The Girl Scout Team. I loved being a Girl Scout!

Returning to the Lounge in 2025

For three days, I signed BRAVE-ish inside the Lounge — surrounded by:

women I admire, women I’ve learned from, and women I had just met but felt instantly connected to.

That familiar, powerful feeling returned: being in a space built for women, by women.

This year, I had the joy of reconnecting and connecting with:

Shelley Zalis , whose leadership continues to expand what community can mean

, whose leadership continues to expand what community can mean Orlando Reece , Business Insider

, Business Insider Holly Corbett , Forbes

, Forbes Christyl Lucille Murray , Girl Scouts of the USA

, Girl Scouts of the USA Jennifer Baggett Brennan, co-author of The Lost Girls and journalist at The Washington Post

…and so many new friends, colleagues, and co-conspirators in courage.

Books Are Not Just Stories — They Are Bridges

When someone picked up BRAVE-ish, we didn’t just talk about the book. We talked about:

courage reinvention identity the beauty of starting again and how “small steps lead to BIG changes.”

I write those words in every book not because they sound nice — but because they are true.

A Space That Makes Room for All of Us

The Female Quotient Lounge isn’t just a lounge. It’s:

a gathering place a platform a listening room a launchpad a reminder that we belong here.

When women share stories and space, we don’t just change the conversation — we change the culture.

Gratitude

To Shelley — thank you for the vision and the invitation. To Erika and Paige — thank you for the warmth, coordination, support, and joy. To everyone who stopped by — thank you for trusting me with your stories. To The Female Quotient community — thank you for making the world feel wider, kinder, and more possible.

THANK YOU so much to the entire team at THE FEMALE QUOTIENT especially Paige and Erika!

Here’s to What Comes Next

More voices. More stories. More courage. More books on more shelves.

Here’s to all of us — finding our place, telling our stories, and being brave-ish together.

