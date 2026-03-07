fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Zevi Samet Leads YU B-Ball to a Round 1 Victory in NCAA Tourney Nailbiter

“At the end of the day, I’ve played over 100 games and I’ve been healthy every single game. It’s all blessings to God. I feel really appreciative to God.” – Zevi Samet
[additional-authors]
Picture of Alan Zeitlin

Alan Zeitlin

March 6, 2026
Photo Courtesy of YU.

The Yeshiva University Maccabees edged the Bates Bobcats in the first round of the NCAA Division III Men’s Tournament in a nail-biting 71-69 victory, led by Zevi Samet’s 27 points.

Samet, a shooting guard from Monsey, New York, takes his nickname is honor of the Kobe Bryant but plays more like Steph Curry. Samet hit seven three pointers, including five in a short span in the first half.  And he broke past the defense for a layup to end the first half.

Samet had 21 points at halftime, and when play resumed, the Bates Bobcats clamped down on Samet making things tougher.  Athletic guard Jamari Robinson helped lead Bates to a second half comeback, and led his team with 19 points. Feisty guard Sean O’Leary had 13.

Though Samet tossed an airball from beyond the 3-point arc and  had a missed layup, with Yeshiva  trailing 67-66, Samet showed he did not want this to be his last game. The 6’2’’ guard, defended by 6’7’’ forward Babacar Pouye,  calmly stepped back to drill a three that gave YU a two-point lead. Bates College tied the score at 69,  but senior guard Max Zakheim took down a rebound and was fouled with only .2 seconds remaining. With the pressure on Zakheim sank the first free throw. It appeared as though he intentionally  tried to miss the second, it the ball went in. The Bobcats were unable to score. Samet finished with a game-high 27 points.  Forward Roy Itcovichi grabbed 12 rebounds and scored nine points.  Guard Yair Dovrat had 13 points, five rebounds and five assists. The YU defense forced 13 turnovers. Coached by Elliot Steinmetz, Samet and Zakheim showed poise and precision in clutch time.

In a post-game interview with a student reporter, Samet was humble about reaching 2,500 points –  an all-time YU record; he eclipsed legend Ryan Turell earlier in the season. Samet is the top scorer in the Skyline Conference and was the Conference Player of The Year for the second year in a row.

“These guys are special, we battled this season,” Samet said of the Macs who have now have a 15-game winning streak  and played tough nonconference opponents in NYU and Tufts University. “We played really tough teams. It’s very easy to lose confidence. We stayed together as a team. We came to March looking to win some games.

“You know a lot of us are just seniors and we’re just living the moment and we don’t want it to end,” Samet said …We want to play all the way to the final four to the national championship game…”

Earlier in the season, Samet set another school record, scoring 52 points in a game. He’s perfected an off-balance three-point shot but can also cut to the basket if defenders focus on denying him his outside shot. He credited it to health and God and the people around him.

“I mean, It’s definitely cool it’s all blessings to God,” Samet said. “At the end of the day, I’ve played over 100 games and I’ve been healthy every single game. It’s all blessings to God. I feel really appreciative to God. I think it’s more just showing up every day. I got amazing coaches another great captain, amazing teammates that believe in me, my parents, my trainers, and you know when you want to achieve anything, remember this line: ‘anything worth anything requires hard work…”

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

The Sweet Song of Survival

March 6, 2026

There is a second form of sacred survival: to survive as a nation. And that too takes precedence over everything.

Print Issue: Iran | March 5, 2026

March 5, 2026

Success in the war against Iran – which every American and Israeli should hope for – will only strengthen the tendency of both leaders to highlight their dominant personalities as the state axis, at the expense of the boring institutions that serve them.

In a Pickle– A Turshi Recipe

March 5, 2026

Tangy, bright and filled with irresistible umami flavor, turshi is the perfect complement to burgers, kebabs and chicken, as well as the perfect foil for eggs and salads.

Who Knows?

March 5, 2026

When future generations tell your story and mine, which parts will look obvious in hindsight? What opportunities will we have leveraged — and decisions made — that define our legacy?

You Heard It Here First, Folks!

March 5, 2026

For over half a decade, I had seen how the slow drip of antisemitism, carefully enveloped in the language of social justice and human rights, had steadily poisoned people whom I had previously considered perfectly reasonable.

Trump’s Critics Have a Lot Riding on the Iran Conflict

March 5, 2026

Their assumptions about the attack on Iran are based on a belief in the resilience of an evil terrorist regime, coupled with a conviction that Trump’s belief in the importance of the U.S.-Israel alliance is inherently wrong.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.