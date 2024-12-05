Israel’s National Flag Football Team is Recruiting: A Path to the 2028 Olympics

For the first time, Israel is recruiting Jewish athletes ages 18-30 to join its National Flag Football program, a trailblazing effort to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Flag football was added to the Olympics last year, and Israel is seizing the opportunity to build a strong team.

“This is our first year running the program,” said Matt Kenny, the local organizer. “We’re super excited to be at the forefront of this effort and hope to inspire athletes to represent Israel on the world stage.”

So, what exactly is flag football?

It’s a fast-paced, five-on-five version of American football. The game begins with the ball at the team’s five-yard line, and each team has four plays to reach the midfield, the 25-yard line. Once they cross midfield, they get another four plays to reach the end zone and score a touchdown worth six points. Teams can then attempt to earn extra points by running additional plays.

Unlike tackle football, players remove a flag from an opponent’s belt instead of tackling them, making it less contact-heavy but equally strategic and athletic.

Participants selected for the program will spend a month in Israel, training under national team coaches. Training sessions will focus on skill-building, teamwork and fitness, while also evaluating players for potential spots on the official Israeli National Flag Football Team.

Athletes who didn’t participate in Birthright will receive a free 10-day trip to Israel as part of the program, allowing them to explore the country before training. Those who have already been on Birthright will need to cover their airfare, but accommodations and training are fully covered.

“This is an incredible opportunity for athletes,” Kenny said. “They’ll not only get to immerse themselves in Israeli culture, but also work alongside top coaches and athletes.”

Israel’s national flag football teams have already made their mark internationally. Last year, the men’s team competed in Finland and achieved strong results, ranking them ninth in the world. The women’s team is also climbing in global rankings, showcasing their potential to be a powerhouse in the sport. They are ranked 12th in the world.

“We’re looking for around 20 athletes for this first cohort,” Kenny said. “But the number is flexible. It depends on the amount of people who are interested in this. This is the first cohort that we’re running, but we imagine that in the future, as word continues to get out and people start hearing about this program and learn about the possibility of representing Israel in 2028, we’ll get more people who want to sign up.”

Participants in this program won’t immediately join the official national team. They will be training and evaluated for a chance to earn their spot. Those selected could go on to compete in international tournaments and, ultimately, the 2028 Olympics.

Kenny emphasized that it’s about more than just sports.

“It’s about representing Israel and building something meaningful,” he said. “We want to create a pipeline for Jewish athletes to compete on a global stage.”

Interested athletes can apply and learn more at Israelflagfootball.com.