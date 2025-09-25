fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Festive Cocktails for Fall and High Holiday Season

Alcohol symbolizes joy, celebration and abundance. This is especially important during the fall's Jewish holidays.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Debra L. Eckerling

Debra L. Eckerling

September 25, 2025
L’Shana Bacan Cocktail

Alcohol symbolizes joy, celebration and abundance. This is especially important during the fall’s Jewish holidays. To get you in the spirit, here are some fun combinations to try.

Miguel Martinez, head bartender at Asiatiko, a kosher restaurant in Aventura, Florida, created the L’Shana Bacan, the perfect cocktail for the High Holy Days. 

 “What makes this cocktail special is how easily everything works together,” Martinez told The Journal. “Bacan mixes so well with fresh apple, a little honey and lemon.”

Bacan is a sugarcane spirit made in Colombia. “I like that it’s simple, but it feels cozy and festive,” he said. “Apples and honey [symbolize] sweetness and new beginnings, and, since I work in a Jewish space, I wanted to bring that tradition into a cocktail in a fun, modern way.”

L’Shana Bacan

2 oz. Bacan Guaro 29

1 oz. fresh pressed unsweetened apple juice (available at Whole Foods and other health food stores) 

½ oz. honey syrup (1:1 honey and warm water dissolved)

½ oz. fresh lemon juice

Apple slice dipped in honey

In a shaker, combine Bacan Guaro, unsweetened apple juice, honey syrup and lemon juice. Add ice and shake well until chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a slice of apple dipped in honey.

Sukkot will be here before you know it; this year it runs the evening of Oct. 6 through October 13. 

“What I love about Sukkot is that it’s a harvest festival, celebrating the flavors of fall,” Bacan Guaro co-founder Ricardo March told The Journal. “Tangerines are a symbol of abundance, and their sweet-tart flavor, paired with the gentle anise of Bacan, makes the Tangerine Guaro a drink that really reflects the season.”

Tangerine Guaro

Created by the Michelin-starred El Cielo Restaurant, Miami, Fla.

2 oz. Bacan Guaro 29

2 oz. Tangerine juice

1 oz. Vanilla syrup

¾ oz. Lime juice 

Tangerine or mandarin segments (for garnish)

Add ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and shake very well. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with tangerine or mandarin segments. Optional: caramelize the segments with a kitchen torch, and coat a portion of the glass with a spicy black volcanic salt.

While these cocktails from Puya Urban Cantina may not evoke “fall flavors,” they certainly are festive. The Kosher Tex-Mex restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, prides itself on authentic street food and immersive experiences. 

Michi Lychee

2 oz. Bacan Guaro 29

1 oz. Lychee puree

1 oz. Lime juice

Star anise

Pour Bacan 29, lychee puree and lime juice in a shaker over ice and shake. Strain into a Martini glass and garnish with a star anise on top.

 

Coconut Kiss

2 oz. Bacan Guaro 29

1 oz. Don Q Coco Rum

¾ oz. Coconut cream

¾ oz. Lime juice

Mint leaves

Pour Bacan 29, rum, coconut cream and lime juice into the shaker with ice. Add 5 mint leaves. Shake all ingredients well and pour everything, with the ice and mint, into a Martini glass. 

 

Fuego de Reyes

2 oz. Bacan Guaro 29

½ oz. Ancho Reyes

1 oz. Lime juice

1 oz. Guava syrup

2 Jalapeño rings (seeds removed)

1 Thai chili

Muddle the jalapeño rings in the shaker. Pour all other ingredients on top and add ice. Shake until well combined. Strain over a Martini glass. Garnish with a Thai chili.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

On 5786, A Protocol for Action in This New Year

September 24, 2025

In this New Year, we will find ourselves called upon to carry forward the responsibilities of leadership, the obligations of community building, the requirements of advancing Jewish civic interests.

Living as Jews in Latin America After Oct. 7

September 23, 2025

Much like in other parts of the world, most of those who criticize Israel in Latin America have little or no grasp of the realities on the ground, yet they readily join the chorus of demonization.

Our Sacred Promise

September 23, 2025

Founded by Lihie Gilhar in November 2023, Bring Them Light seeks to preserve not just the memory of those we lost, but their faces, their names and their life stories.

The Big Sorry: Atoning All Year

September 23, 2025

Guilt, despite its bad name, is actually good for me. Like regret and remorse and shame over my wrongdoings, guilt can be instructive and downright motivational.

Jonah, the Dovish Divine

September 23, 2025

Despite a year full of distance, imperfections, disappointment, perhaps even betrayal of our very nature, on Yom Kippur we are all doves, possessing the ability to, in the end, return home.

The Oys of Yiddish

September 23, 2025

One reason my wife and I never learned Yiddish was that our families didn’t want us to. Yiddish was only spoken when they tried to hide things from us.

Two-State Delusions

September 23, 2025

Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer and the other Western leaders who made this proposal know that calling for a Palestinian state has as much likelihood of success as proposing a U.N. mission to Jupiter.

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.