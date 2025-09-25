Festive Cocktails for Fall and High Holiday Season

Alcohol symbolizes joy, celebration and abundance. This is especially important during the fall’s Jewish holidays. To get you in the spirit, here are some fun combinations to try.

Miguel Martinez, head bartender at Asiatiko, a kosher restaurant in Aventura, Florida, created the L’Shana Bacan, the perfect cocktail for the High Holy Days.

“What makes this cocktail special is how easily everything works together,” Martinez told The Journal. “Bacan mixes so well with fresh apple, a little honey and lemon.”

Bacan is a sugarcane spirit made in Colombia. “I like that it’s simple, but it feels cozy and festive,” he said. “Apples and honey [symbolize] sweetness and new beginnings, and, since I work in a Jewish space, I wanted to bring that tradition into a cocktail in a fun, modern way.”

L’Shana Bacan

2 oz. Bacan Guaro 29

1 oz. fresh pressed unsweetened apple juice (available at Whole Foods and other health food stores)

½ oz. honey syrup (1:1 honey and warm water dissolved)

½ oz. fresh lemon juice

Apple slice dipped in honey

In a shaker, combine Bacan Guaro, unsweetened apple juice, honey syrup and lemon juice. Add ice and shake well until chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a slice of apple dipped in honey.

Sukkot will be here before you know it; this year it runs the evening of Oct. 6 through October 13.

“What I love about Sukkot is that it’s a harvest festival, celebrating the flavors of fall,” Bacan Guaro co-founder Ricardo March told The Journal. “Tangerines are a symbol of abundance, and their sweet-tart flavor, paired with the gentle anise of Bacan, makes the Tangerine Guaro a drink that really reflects the season.”

Tangerine Guaro

Created by the Michelin-starred El Cielo Restaurant, Miami, Fla.

2 oz. Bacan Guaro 29

2 oz. Tangerine juice

1 oz. Vanilla syrup

¾ oz. Lime juice

Tangerine or mandarin segments (for garnish)

Add ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and shake very well. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with tangerine or mandarin segments. Optional: caramelize the segments with a kitchen torch, and coat a portion of the glass with a spicy black volcanic salt.

While these cocktails from Puya Urban Cantina may not evoke “fall flavors,” they certainly are festive. The Kosher Tex-Mex restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, prides itself on authentic street food and immersive experiences.

Michi Lychee

2 oz. Bacan Guaro 29

1 oz. Lychee puree

1 oz. Lime juice

Star anise

Pour Bacan 29, lychee puree and lime juice in a shaker over ice and shake. Strain into a Martini glass and garnish with a star anise on top.

Coconut Kiss

2 oz. Bacan Guaro 29

1 oz. Don Q Coco Rum

¾ oz. Coconut cream

¾ oz. Lime juice

Mint leaves

Pour Bacan 29, rum, coconut cream and lime juice into the shaker with ice. Add 5 mint leaves. Shake all ingredients well and pour everything, with the ice and mint, into a Martini glass.

Fuego de Reyes

2 oz. Bacan Guaro 29

½ oz. Ancho Reyes

1 oz. Lime juice

1 oz. Guava syrup

2 Jalapeño rings (seeds removed)

1 Thai chili

Muddle the jalapeño rings in the shaker. Pour all other ingredients on top and add ice. Shake until well combined. Strain over a Martini glass. Garnish with a Thai chili.