Fluffy, Fried Burmuelos

Hanukkah is truly a magical holiday! I love that I have eight nights to celebrate with special friends and beloved family. To listen to corny Hanukkah songs. To indulge in insanely addictive Krispy Kreme donuts and fluffy pillows of jam and custard sufganiyot. To fry some crispy classic potato latkes and to explore new recipes.

I am so grateful that over the years, I have hosted so many Hanukkah parties. The house is decorated with my collection of banners and dreidels and the handmade projects made by my children when they were little.

There is always a huge sushi platter, Nagilah pizza and an array of salads, my mother’s homemade potato latkes with smoked salmon and other toppings.

My mother is an expert fryer of sufganiyot, but nowadays I serve piping hot burmuelos.

True confession—I really don’t like complicated, difficult recipes (you’d be surprised how many people do)! I’ve been a fan ever since Rachel showed me how easy it is to make these yummy doughnut bites. I love to sprinkle them with cinnamon and sugar or a simple dusting of powdery confectioners sugar.

For eight nights, after we kindle the Hanukkah menorah, we will sing Ma’oz Tzur, a medieval poem portraying G-d as the Rock of Ages. The verses describe our deliverance from Pharaoh, Nebuchadnezzar, Haman and Antiochus.

For eight nights we celebrate the courage of the Jewish people throughout history. We will bask in the light of the bright menorah and the miracles we have witnessed, past and present. —Sharon

Recently, Sharon and I hosted a Zoom latke making cookies along class for a major corporation. We had so much fun sharing our tips with all the moms and dads and kids who joined. But after the latkes, I introduced this all-American group to my favorite, foolproof, easy centuries old Sephardic doughnut recipe, Burmuelos.

If you have never made Hanukkah donuts, Sharon and I encourage you to make this recipe.

The ingredients are basic—sugar, yeast, salt, an egg, water and flour. You never even have to touch the dough with your hands. It’s a one bowl recipe that you make ahead to let the dough rise. When you’re ready to fry, just use an ice cream scooper or two tablespoons to drop the dough into the sizzling hot oil. Just make sure to fry with baby carrots, which attract micro particles, ensuring that your burmuelos stay a lovely golden color. The dough will puff up and the little burmuelos do a little happy dance and even turn around by themselves.

The classic recipe calls for dipping the balls in a warm honey syrup flavored with fresh lemon or orange zest. But they are also delicious with a crème Anglaise dupe of melted Hagen Dazs vanilla ice cream (add a tablespoon of rum for extra flavor)! Or chocolate chips melted with a drop of coconut oil. Or your favorite raspberry jam heated in the microwave.

This fried yeast dough pastry can be traced back to the Moors, who ruled medieval Spain, where they are called buñuelos. It is thought that the name may come from the Spanish word puño, which means fist—and these lovely balls of fried dough really do resemble little fists!

The recipe has travelled the world, with versions like Israeli sufganiyot, North African rosquitas, Tunisian yoyos, Italian bomboli, the French beignet, Moroccan Sfinj and even your local round donut!

Make these burmuelos and be the star of your own Hanukkah show.

—Rachel

Sephardic Burmuelos

1 teaspoon active dry yeast

1 teaspoon sugar

Pinch of salt

1 egg

2 cups warm water

3 cups all purpose flour

Canola or vegetable oil, for frying

Baby carrots, for frying

In a large bowl, mix ½ cup of water with the yeast and sugar.

Allow the yeast to bloom.

When yeast is foamy, use a wooden spoon to mix in the 3 cups of flour, egg, remaining water and salt. Dough will be sticky and wet.

Cover the bowl with a dish towel and allow to rise for two hours.

In a deep frying pan, warm 1 inch of oil over medium heat. Add a baby carrot.

When oil begins to sizzle, add a pinch of dough. Oil is hot enough when the dough floats to the top.

With two tablespoons or a small ice cream scooper, drop balls of dough into the hot oil. Dough will puff up and rise to the top quickly.

Fry for 2 to 4 minutes until golden. Remove from oil and place on a wire rack or paper towel to drain any excess oil.

Syrup

1 cup sugar

3 tbls honey

½ cup water

Lemon zest

Place sugar, honey, water and zest into a small saucepan and warm over medium heat.

Stir constantly and bring to a boil.

Pour syrup over the burmuelos and serve hot.

Sharon Gomperts and Rachel Emquies Sheff have been friends since high school. The Sephardic Spice Girls project has grown from their collaboration on events for the Sephardic Educational Center in Jerusalem. Follow them

on Instagram @sephardicspicegirls and on Facebook at Sephardic Spice SEC Food. Website sephardicspicegirls.com/full-recipes.