Stand Up! Records Releases Tom Lehrer Vinyl Just in Time for Hanukkah

In the 1950s and ‘60s, Tom Lehrer, a Jewish musician, satirist and mathematician, rose to prominence with hits like “The Elements,” “Poisoning Pigeons in the Park,” “The Hunting Song” and “The Irish Ballad.” But what some may not know is he also recorded two holiday songs: “A Christmas Carol” and “(I’m Spending) Hanukkah in Santa Monica.” Now, Stand Up! Records, an independent comedy record label, is releasing those two songs on vinyl, complete with blue splatter for Hanukkah and red, blue and green splatter for Christmas.

“Tom Lehrer, after a long career in several fields, had released nearly everything to the public domain in 2022, which had sparked my curiosity,” said Stand Up! Records founder Dan Schlissel. “I was looking through his roster of songs again and hit upon the idea of making a holiday record.”

Though Schlissel originally wanted to release the vinyl back in 2023, world events and production problems caused a delay.

“We had some technical issues in the manufacturing back then, and that and the wake of Oct. 7 made me hold the release for that season,” he said. “Since Hanukkah is the festival of light, I decided it was time this year to light my candles against the dark with the gift of comedy.”

Lehrer, who is now 96 years old, stepped out of the spotlight following his success. The gifted vocalist and pianist is also a mathematics prodigy who went to Harvard University at age 15 and graduated just three years later. He then worked for the NSA – where he claimed he invented the Jell-O shot – and taught mathematics and musical theater at prestigious universities. His music inspired a generation of other artists like Weird Al, Steely Dan and Dr. Demento.

Schlissel, a Grammy-winning producer, has been listening to and enjoying Lehrer’s music since childhood. “His music has been a thread throughout my life,” he said. “I just wanted to shine a light back toward a towering figure that meant something to me as I was coming of age.”

“(I’m Spending) Hanukah in Santa Monica,” which is on side A of the single, was originally released in 1990. The song is klezmer-inspired and features funny lyrics like, “I spent Shavuos in East St. Louis, a charming spot, but clearly not the spot for me” and “Amid the California flora, I’ll be lighting my menorah. Like a baby in his cradle, I’ll be playing with my dreidel.”

The record comes with sheet music and transports listeners to a happier place.

“It’s a perfect Hanukkah gift for transplants first and foremost, because it’s about wanting to be away from winter, snowfall and the world at large,” Schlissel said. “Los Angelenos may become jaded to or unaffected by the winter blahs because they are used to nicer weather than most of the rest of the country, but for folks living anywhere that snow and ice can impact a good part of the year, being barefoot on a beach and away from the world’s cares … what’s not to love about that?”

For more than 30 years, Schlissel has been putting out vinyl, and sees that records have made a huge comeback in the last decade. “Nostalgia has its cycles,” he said. “Cassettes have made a minor resurgence as well. I am expecting that before long, CDs might even make a comeback.”

Schlissel, who is based in Minneapolis, has released albums from many other Jewish artists on his label including Joan Rivers, Marc Maron, Lewis Black, Daniel Lobell and Judy Gold. Through his latest release, along with his other work, he can show his Jewish pride.

“I am a secular person by nature, but I love my people more than I can possibly tell you,” he said. “When I am around other Jews, particularly ones in the arts, I feel like I am home, no matter where I may be. To be at a gathering, whether it’s Shabbat, or a holiday, or a gathering of friends, and sharing stories, humor, conversation, even arguments – that’s when I feel the most of us continuing traditions from our forebears and carrying them to our collective futures.”

The new Tom Lehrer record is available at Standuprecords.com/collections/tom-lehrer