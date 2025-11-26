A Portrait of Heartbreak and Compassion After the Wreckage of War in ‘Dog’

One Jewish tradition that is not much talked about nowadays is our attitude toward the dog.

“He who rears dogs,” the Mishnah teaches, “is like one who rears swine.” The same contempt for the canine survived in the shtetls of Eastern Europe: “You are a dog with ears” was among the harshest of Yiddish insults. Not until the birth of modern Zionism, in fact, did the dog come to be regarded among Jews as an animal to be treated with respect and affection.

“Help us reclaim the dog for our people,” declared Rudolphina Menzel, a Jewish scientist from Austria who regarded the dogs of Palestine as “tools that built the country no less than the plow, the tractor, the gun and the water tower.”

The point is made in “Dog,” a novel by Yishay Ishi Ron, translated from the Hebrew by Yardenne Greenspan and published by Soncata Press. It’s the tale of an IDF officer who survived the fighting in Gaza only to suffer the invisible wounds of combat trauma, drug addiction and post-traumatic stress after he returns to Tel Aviv. His family is in crisis, and he is facing an accusation of murder. When we meet him, he is literally a broken man.

“I remember the moment everything broke in great detail: the fragrance of Tel Aviv at nighttime, black and sweet, the burning flavor of whiskey,” muses the author’s alter ego, whom we know only by his nickname, Geller. “The night was perfect, apart from the ways in which it reminded me of Gaza. That night, a bomb went off in my head — though it was too small to fit all those killed, on our side and theirs. … There were no stretchers or uniforms or commands, no rations or smelly canteens or roll call. There was only fear, footsteps, and a dead dog inextricably linked together.”

The dead dog was a casualty of the fighting in Shejaiya, a quarter in the Old City of Gaza, but now it is Geller himself whose life is threatened. Until now, he has medicated himself with heroin, and he is reduced to begging to feed his habit. The breakdown – the bomb that goes off in his head – compels him to confront his demons with the assistance of the titular Dog. Like so many other canines and humans, Geller and Dog are bonded in a way that is more intimate and enduring than most human relationships, and they are destined to save each other’s lives. Their story is told with searing candor and, at the same time, the deepest compassion, an epic of suffering and redemption at a human (and canine) scale.

The author allows us to glimpse the thoughts and experiences that are wholly invisible to those who follow the fighting only in the news. “Soldiers and junkies — both need lots of pockets in which to hide small things,” Geller muses. “I remember telling my soldiers it’s better to be killed than taken hostage. If there is a hostage swap, our government will be willing to give up a thousand of their terrorists for each one of our soldiers, and we mustn’t give them a thousand.” He is tattooed with the figure of a flying tiger, the symbol of his commando unit: “The other teams had pins on their uniforms,” he explains, “but we had the tiger right under our skin. When he suffers his breakdown, he tries to remove the tattoo with a shaving razor. “For the first time since childhood, I cried loud bellowing wails from the bottom of my navel. I cried and cried and didn’t know why.”

At certain moments, the flashbacks are so raw that we recoil in horror, as when Geller recalls how a fellow soldier named Yehoram was killed by a sniper in Gaza: “[A] warm stream of blood emerged between broken bones, and little bits of Yehoram’s brain began to leak out through the cracks like red shakshuka with specks of egg white.” And yet we are also allowed to see something elevated and even exalted in the same scene: “I picked him up and his eyes looked at mine and in spite of the darkness I could see what one can only see in the wide-open eyes of someone who has taken a bullet to the head — a great, black, endless astonishment.”

A moment later, we are back in the here and now, but the author’s prose is no less astonishing.

“Yehoram vanishes in the image of Dog, Gaza is gone from Tel Aviv, a long line of cars honk behind me, I’m on my knees in the middle of the road, as if begging for my life, as if praying to God, and all around me people are talking and consulting and telling people what happened and how it happened, and I’m busy picking up the pieces of my personality from the asphalt and putting them back together again, as careful as a tightrope walker, and I let the paramedics put me on a stretcher and slip me into the ambulance; I close my eyes, and dream of shooting up.”

Geller earns his nickname from his comrades-in-arms because of his obsession with the magician Uri Geller. But it is the author who works a kind of magic when, remarkably, we encounter Dog in two incarnations, one in Tel Aviv and other in Gaza, where “Dog is an Arab, Dog is a terrorist, Dog is Hamas.”

Here we come across the single most challenging passage in the book – Geller’s notion that all of the Arab casualties in Gaza, and not just the Hamas terrorists, are somehow responsible for their own deaths. “I started crying over Yehoram and the other dead soldiers and those damn Arabs we were forced to kill when we flattened their homes with D9s and blew them up with missiles and ruined their messed-up lives,” rants Geller. And yet, at the same time, the author allows Geller to mourn the death of the Hamas version of Dog, a heartbreaking but also uplifting moment, a teaching moment.

“And most of all I cried for Dog. I remembered his eyes, a deep black surrounded by yellowish brown. They were the kindest eyes I’d ever seen. They contained a watery glitter, and innocence, and all they wanted was some help, something to eat or drink, or just comfort, because that place was scary. … [I]nstead of helping him, instead of petting him and rubbing his belly and scratching behind his ears, Yuval cocked his Glock and shot him in the head, that son of a bitch, and then kicked him too, as if a bullet to the head wasn’t enough.”

Jonathan Kirsch, author and publishing attorney, is a book reviewer for The Jewish Journal.