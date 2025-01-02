How Makers of Israel Is Helping Artists and Small Businesses Thrive Amid War

Artists are often among the first to suffer during economic downturns, pandemics and times of war. This past year, since Oct. 7, has been particularly challenging for Jewish artists in Israel and beyond. Art is frequently regarded as a luxury — something people can forego in favor of essentials like food, paying bills or fueling their cars.

In response, a group of nine women volunteers, all of whom currently live in or have lived in Israel, came together to establish Makers of Israel. Their goal is to connect talented Israeli makers with customers abroad looking to support unique Israeli craftsmanship and small businesses. The website provides an easy way for people outside Israel to purchase products made in the country, including art, Judaica and jewelry crafted by skilled artisans. The platform highlights the resilience and creativity of Israeli makers directly impacted by the ongoing war.

“This is more than a shopping experience,” said Sara Klaben Avrahami, a founding team member of Makers of Israel. “It’s a way to connect with the stories and talents of Israeli makers, to celebrate their resilience and to support them during a time when they need it most. We all want to do more for our economy, our society, our small businesses and the incredible people around us.”

Browsing the website reveals a collection of beautiful and unique items, such as 14-karat gold jewelry named after rescued hostage Noa Argamani, handcrafted menorahs made from locally sourced salt and dyed with pure indigo powder and Hanukkah cards designed by children with autism who have been displaced by the conflict.

The Makers of Israel website brings to life the stories of each artisan and their sources of inspiration. Each maker has been uniquely impacted by the war and their stories are as varied as their creations.

One such story is that of jewelry designer Ronit Malka, whose necklaces are featured in Makers of Israel’s Hanukkah Collection. For most of her life, Malka avoided wearing a Star of David necklace. It reminded her the loss of her father during Israel’s Yom Kippur War. However, after Oct. 7, Malka felt a sudden and profound urge to create one.

“Among the funerals, the sadness and the pain — crying our hearts out — I thought to myself, maybe now is the time to wear a Star of David necklace,” Malka said. “I loved the idea of designing a three-dimensional Star of David — one solid form with strong volume — to remind us all that when we are united as one solid form, there is no one stronger than us. Am Yisrael Chai.”

Lia Bruce, from Hadar Am, a moshav in central Israel, creates stunning candlesticks and menorahs entirely from Israeli salt, embellished with pure earth powders and mixed metals. In 2021, she launched Saltware Design, a brand built on a unique, patent-protected process that transforms industrial residue from the Dead Sea into soulful and meaningful designs.

Bruce has continued creating through life’s challenges, including the pandemic, her husband’s passing and the Israel-Gaza war. Art became her refuge, though it wasn’t always easy. She limited her consumption of news and social media to maintain focus and keep her creativity alive.

“After Oct. 7, I was absolutely depressed,” Bruce said. The lack of tourism has severely impacted her sales and the local market has been equally difficult. “People don’t have the time, money or desire to shop,” she said.

Sisters Aliya Fastman and Shaendl Davis, who immigrated to Israel from Berkeley, California, are the owners of Citrus & Salt, and run a multi-faceted cooking studio based in Tel Aviv. Aliya started the business in 2016 from her tiny Tel Aviv kitchen. What began as a small venture blossomed into a full-scale studio, a community space for immigrants and, most recently, Citizen’s Kitchen — a wartime kitchen that has provided over 100,000 meals to soldiers, hostage families, reserve duty families and the injured.

“I have had to harness my resilience to lead over 3,000 volunteers this year alongside my sister,” Aliya said. “Together, we’ve focused on doing whatever is necessary to provide comfort through food while keeping the business afloat.”

The sisters hope their online Israeli cooking course — filmed just before the war began — will connect those who can’t currently visit Israel to the flavors, history and spirit of the Israeli kitchen while also helping to support their studio from afar during these challenging times.

“We’re very proud of our cooking courses and absolutely love teaching Israeli food. We can’t wait to see you in the kitchen,” they shared.

Aliya reminisced about her childhood Hanukkahs: “We used to make a big deal of Hanukkah at my house — proudly displaying the 20 menorahs my parents had collected, along with the ones we made in school, in our big living room window for everyone to see.”

The sisters hope to inspire that same sense of pride in Jews around the world as they light their menorahs this year and enjoy recipes from Citrus & Salt’s cooking course.

Their signature schnitzel — golden and crisp on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside — makes the perfect addition to any Hanukkah table.

To support Makers of Israel, visit Makersofisrael.com