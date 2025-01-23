Campus Watch January 23, 2024

AHA Nixes Resolution Condemning “Scholasticide” in Gaza

The American Historical Association’s (AHA) Elected Council nixed a resolution on Jan. 16 passed by its members condemning the “scholasticide” in Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

According to InsiderHigherEd, the council voted 11-4, with one member abstaining, against adopting the resolution. “The AHA Council deplores any intentional destruction of Palestinian educational institutions, libraries, universities, and archives in Gaza,” the council said in a statement. “The Council considers the ‘Resolution to Oppose Scholasticide in Gaza,’ however, to contravene the Association’s Constitution and Bylaws, because it lies outside the scope of the Association’s mission and purpose… After careful deliberation and consideration, the AHA Council vetoes the resolution.”

Prior to the council’s veto, the American Jewish Committee and the Academic Engagement Network sent a letter urging the council to veto the resolution, contending that “the AHA should steer clear of weighing in on contentious political conflicts, particularly when so many members vehemently disagree” and that the resolution would “create a hostile and unwelcoming environment for scholars and students who identify as Zionists and those with strong personal, academic and professional ties to Israel.”

Anti-Israel Activist Pleads Guilty to Firebombing UC Berkeley Police Vehicle

Casey Robert Goonan, 34, plead guilty on Jan. 14 to firebombing a UC Berkeley police vehicle and setting fires elsewhere on the campus, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

According to the DOJ, Goonan admitted to putting six Molotov cocktails under a University of California Police Department (UCPD) patrol car on campus on the morning of June 1 and setting them on the fire; he also admitted setting fires on the campus on June 1, 13 and 16. Goonan said that they committed these crimes “ to influence and affect the conduct of governments by intimidation and coercion and to retaliate against the governments of the United States and the State of California for their conduct,” per the DOJ. Goonan is officially pleading guilty to one count of maliciously damaging or destroying property used in by means of fire or explosive. They face up to 20 years in prison.

Goonan’s attorney, Jeff Wozniak, told KQED that “Casey has long been an activist, long cared about Palestinian liberation and been very vocal against the ongoing genocide. This is not the type of action that Casey was involved in before, and so we’re going to provide more information, more context about Casey’s mental health struggles and specifically what was going on before these acts happened.”

Palo Alto School District Announces Pause in Ethnic Studies Requirement

Palo Alto Unified School District Superintendent of Schools Don Austin announced in a Jan. 16 message to the community that their Board of Education has indefinitely paused the ethnic studies requirement.

“This decision stems from recent statements by Governor Newsom and other officials indicating that Ethnic Studies is not yet a mandated graduation requirement,” Austin explained. “Our concerns remain two-fold. First, the legislature has increasingly intervened in matters such as the unfunded addition/expansion of transitional kindergarten, school start times, and adding course requirements for which they are neither fully trained nor directly elected to oversee. Their early attempt at creating a statewide Ethnic Studies ‘model curriculum’ proved so problematic that it had to be largely discarded and rewritten, resulting in a broad, ambiguous document that has led to local divisiveness across California.” He pointed out that State Sen. Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park) has stated that part of the ethnic studies classwork has “obvious factual inaccuracies” that run afoul of state law. This, Austin contended, highlights “the pitfalls of rushed or loosely monitored mandates.”

Oakland School Investigation Finds Former Teacher Fostered Hostile Environment Against Jewish Students

An investigation conducted by a third party found that a former teacher at Montera Middle School in Oakland Hills, CA fostered a hostile environment against Jewish students in her classroom.

The Jewish News of Northern California (The J) reported that Oakland Unified School District hired the investigator to respond to a complaint filed by Jewish families against Arvind Reddy, who was an English teacher at the school. The complaint alleged that Reddy had put posters up inside and outside his classroom during fall 2023 stating “end genocide now,” “from the river to the sea,” a Nelson Mandela quote that “our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians,” and depicting Jesus after the crucifixion alongside pictures of Palestinian victims. When confronted about the posters, Reddy insisted that he had every right to display them, per the complaint. He is no longer employed by the district.

Four University of Rochester Students Expelled Over Antisemitic “Wanted” Posters

Four students at the University of Rochester have reportedly been expelled over their alleged involvement in distributing hundreds of “wanted” posters targeting various Jewish faculty members.

According to the Rochester Beacon, the expelled students have been identified as Jefferson Turcios, Jonathan Bermudez, Naomi Gutierrez and Samantha Escobar and are being charged with second degree criminal mischief. The university’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter said in a statement posted to their Instagram page that the expulsions are “unjust” and is petitioning the university to rescind the expulsions.