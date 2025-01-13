LA Kosher Eateries Give Back During Wildfires

When Ella Nahmias, who owns the kosher Israeli restaurant Holy Grill in Pico-Robertson with her husband Adiel, saw what was happening during the wildfires, she knew what they had to do: give back to the community.

In an Instagram post on January 10, she announced that Holy Grill would be offering one free meal per each first responder every day until January 18.

“In the face of unimaginable loss and heartache brought on by the recent fires in Los Angeles, we are reminded of the strength of our community and the power of compassion,” Ella told the Journal. “Today, as we hand out free meals, I am not just providing nourishment. I am also offering a small gesture of love and solidarity to those affected.”

In the past, Holy Grill has donated meals to other organizations in their time of need as well, and Ella is honored to be able to contribute once again.

“Every meal represents hope and a reminder that we are not alone in this struggle,” she said. “It symbolizes our shared humanity and the bonds we forge in times of adversity. While no meal can replace what has been lost, it can provide comfort and a moment of respite for those in need.”

Dani Goldblatt is another Angeleno who kicked into high gear following the wildfires. The owner of the pop-up Holy Smokes Kosher BBQ teamed up with celebrity private chef Brooke Baevsky to make hundreds of meals for people on the front lines and individuals who have been displaced, Goldblatt wrote on Instagram.

“Despite these challenging times, I believe we all need moments of relief and connection,” she said. “That’s why it’s so important to come together, enjoy delicious food and have a good time.”

Modern Bread & Bagel, a gluten-free bakery and restaurant in Santa Monica and Woodland Hills, posted on its Instagram that it was going to provide deeply discounted gluten-free food boxes to those in need.

“We’ve struggled to find centers that need food from us, so we’re turning to our customers to help us identify, and distribute boxes to, evacuees and first responders who need gluten free food,” the company wrote on Instagram.

Customers have stepped up and sponsored these boxes, which come in two options: A sandwich box containing a dozen assorted sandwiches for $12 ($1 each), or a pastry box containing six or more pastries for $3.

On January 9, as the fire was still ravaging with 0% containment, Lenny Nourafchan of Lenny’s Casita in Pico-Robertson posted an Instagram video of support. In it, he offered free food all day to first responders, their spouses and their children.

“To the heroes who protect our community: we see you, we thank you, and we’re here to support you,” he wrote underneath the video.

Other kosher restaurants giving back included Madela Pizza and Pasta, a dairy restaurant on Beverly Boulevard that partnered with Chabad to provide meals, and Bella’s Bread & Butter, a bakery on Melrose that gave food to local firefighters and advertised free coffee for first responders. Lieder’s, a Shabbos takeout eatery in Pico-Robertson, made fresh and hot chicken soup for first responders in Malibu as well.

While some of the response to the wildfires has been politicized and focused on the city’s alleged failings, the kosher eateries are instead choosing to focus on the positive, giving back when it’s needed the most.

“Together, we can rebuild and heal,” Ella said. “Let us stand united, supporting each other through these tough and tiring times. In giving, we receive the profound gift of connection and community. We are stronger together, and it is in these moments that we can truly show the depth of our love and resilience.”