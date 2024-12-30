The Sloomoo Institute: Slime with a Backstory

Karen Robinovitz and Sara Schiller were both going through a difficult time in their lives. Robinovitz lost her husband, and just months later, her cousin was killed in the Parkland shooting. Schiller’s husband had a stroke that left him disabled.

Robinovitz’s friends visited her with their then 10-year-old daughter Mattie, who brought along ingredients to make slime. She ended up playing with the slime with Mattie, and loved it so much, that she and Schiller would use it as a way to relieve stress. The two women would sit on the floor for hours on the weekend with Schiller’s daughters and slime it up.

“In the midst of all that grief, slime became a source of unexpected joy,” Robinovitz said. “We immediately realized how it could help others find light, too. We became obsessed with slime.”

The two had an idea: Why not create an interactive place where you could play with and make your own slime? That’s how the Sloomoo Institute, now in cities across the United States including Los Angeles came to be.

At Sloomoo, children and adults can enjoy playing with slime of different textures, shapes and colors. They can get “slimed” by standing under a faucet that shoots out the substance, build slime sandcastles and fling slime at a wall. They can also take home their own customized slime complete with a good-smelling scent, vibrant color and cute charms.

In L.A., Sloomoo is located in a bright pink building on Fairfax Avenue across from the Original Farmers Market and The Grove. Visitors typically stay for anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours. During their time there, they wear a nametag with their “Sloomoo” name on it; they simply replace the vowels in their names with a double “o.”

“Slime is incredibly fun and pure joy,” said Robinovitz. “It combines never ending textures, delicious scents, eye popping colors, mesmerizing visuals and soothing sounds. When you engage in your senses, you stay in the moment. You get off your screens. As an adult, it brings out your inner child. And it’s a beautiful way to connect with others and yourself. Everyone needs a squeeze.”

Before co-founding Sloomoo, which also has locations in New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Houston, Robinovitz worked as a journalist at The New York Times, Harper’s Bazaar and Marie Claire. She then pivoted to social media, consulting for brands from Estée Lauder to Tiffany & Co., and she started the first talent management agency for digital personalities and creators, Digital Brand Architects (DBA). Based in New York, she is a board member of the Brooklyn Museum as well.

Robinovitz said her Jewish background has “always shaped how I approach both life and business. It’s about creating a space that fosters joy, kindness and community, while giving back to others. At Sloomoo, we strive to build an environment where people feel welcome and supported, where we can make a positive impact. The idea of creating something meaningful that brings happiness and connection is at the heart of everything we do.”

“Slime is incredibly fun and pure joy … As an adult, it brings out your inner child. And it’s a beautiful way to connect with others and yourself. Everyone needs a squeeze.” – Karen Robinovitz

People of all ages can go to Sloomoo and enjoy the colorful, creative experience – and that’s precisely why Robinovitz and Schiller came up with the idea. “Our ultimate goal is simple: Spreading joy,” Robinovitz said. “We often underestimate the power of play, but it’s crucial to our well-being at any age. Play activates our brains, strengthening neural pathways that shape how we feel, learn, create and connect with others. Playing with slime is so simple, but I’ve seen it have a profound impact – not only for children, but for adults as well. It’s a reminder that no matter our age, we all need moments of joy and creativity in our lives.”

You can purchase tickets for the Sloomoo Institute by visiting Sloomooinstitute.com.