AJU Taps Former LA Federation CEO Jay Sanderson as Senior Advisor

American Jewish University (AJU) has named Jay Sanderson as a senior advisor to the Jewish university.

In this capacity, Sanderson, former president and CEO of Jewish Federation Los Angeles, will “analyze the evolving needs of the global Jewish community and the university’s role in meeting these needs…With decades of experience in Jewish community building, Sanderson brings a unique perspective and a wealth of knowledge to his consultancy role,” an AJU statement says.

AJU added, “the engagement with Sanderson follows the launch of a strategic planning initiative—which will culminate in a comprehensive plan to amplify AJU’s growth and impact—and marks a significant investment in the university’s future.”

Sanderson’s hiring was announced on Nov. 19.

While leading Jewish Federation Los Angeles, Sanderson was responsible for heading one of North America’s first community security initiatives as well as a comprehensive social services network. He was active in bolstering L.A. Federation fundraising, as well, and formalizing the organization’s work into three distinct pillars.

The priorities of the Jewish world today, however, have evolved from what they were during Sanderson’s tenure. The global community continues to reel from the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel and the dramatic increases of worldwide antisemitism in its aftermath.

The AJU statement appeared to acknowledge as much, saying, “Sanderson will, in particular, advise AJU on how it can develop strategic initiatives to increase the intellectual vitality of the North American Jewish community at a time of rising antisemitism and increased fragility of many Jewish institutions.”

Sanderson’s 12-year stint at the L.A. Federation lasted from 2010-2022. His tenure ended during the pandemic, a transitional moment when Jewish organizations were forced to contend with changes in how Jews engaged with their Jewish lives and communities.

AJU was not spared from having to pivot. The organization sold its Bel Air-based Familian campus and relocated its Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies—which ordains clergy in the Conservative movement—to an office suite in Beverly Hills. It continues to operate its long-held Brandeis-Bardin campus in Simi Valley, home to Camp Alonim, while leasing office space in Bel Air.

Currently, the university provides an array of online learning experiences through regularly held webinars and other digital initiatives.

Before leading Jewish Federation Los Angeles—known, during his time, as the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles—Sanderson served as executive vice president of the Brandeis-Bardin Institute, which subsequently merged with the then-University of Judaism to create the current American Jewish University the community is familiar with today.

His first job in the Jewish world was creating Jewish television content for the now-defunct Jewish Television Network.

“His deep understanding of the issues facing the Jewish community across the country and his proven track record of visionary leadership will be invaluable as we navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead and chart a bold course for AJU’s future,” AJU President Jeffrey Herbst said in a statement.

Added Larry Platt, chair-elect of the AJU board of directors and co-chair of the strategic planning committee: “AJU’s engagement with Jay Sanderson will help guide new initiatives for AJU’s next chapter.”

Since leaving the L.A. Federation, Sanderson has largely shied away from organized Jewish life, instead devoting his energy to a food-centric digital storytelling company.

In a statement, he expressed enthusiasm about returning to what he perhaps knows best—professional Judaism—while supporting AJU’s self-described mission of advancing Jewish scholarship, teaching, conversation and outreach.

“The global Jewish community is in need and as a leading Jewish educational institution, AJU is uniquely equipped to help,” Sanderson said. “I am honored to participate in the many great programs that AJU is currently running and to pioneer a path for the university and the Jewish world as a whole.”