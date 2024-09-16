CCFP’s Ambassadors of Peace Gala To Honor Mayim Bialik, Music Industry Leaders

On Oct. 12, five days after the deadliest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, Creative Community for Peace put out a letter in support for Israel. Signed by over 2,000+ people in entertainment including Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pine, Mayim Bialik, Liev Schreiber, Amy Schumer, Michael Douglas, Jerry Seinfeld, Helen Mirren and Debra Messing, the letter called for the release of the hostages and condemned Hamas.

Gadot said, “My heart is aching for the lives lost and families shattered. I’m praying for everyone who has been affected by Hamas’ terrorism and brutality. And I hope that the world remains steadfast in their support of the Israeli people.”

Since the letter was released, CCFP has urged celebrities – whether or not they are Jewish – to stand up for Israel and advocate for peace. On their Instagram account, they frequently release videos of entertainers voicing support for the Jewish state, as well as advocate for the hostages and share inspiring content, like Shaq wishing a “Shana Tova” to survivors of Oct. 7.

Now, CCFP is holding its sixth annual Ambassadors of Peace Gala (AOP), where they honor five individuals in entertainment for using their platform to bring people together, as well as effect positive change. The main honoree at this year’s event, which is taking place at a home in Beverly Hills, is Mayim Bialik of “The Big Bang Theory,” “Blossom” and “Beaches.”

“I am so grateful to all of the work that CCFP has done for the Jewish community and in particular, for those of us in Hollywood trying to make sense of a lot of uncertainty and fear post Oct. 7,” Bialik told The Journal. “My understanding of the news coming out of Israel and my place in the world as a proud liberal Zionist has been transformed by the work of CCFP and their tireless efforts to combat antisemitism and anti-Zionism.”

The other gala honorees include Phylicia Fant, who is head of music industry and culture collaboration at Amazon Music; Josh Binder, a founding partner at Rothenberg, Mohr & Binder, LLP; Elliot Grange, CEO of Atlantic Music Group; and Ben Silverman, chairman and co-CEO of Propagate Content.

“All of the honorees are people we know that care about our mission and they understand the importance of our work and believe in it,” said former CEO/Chairman Universal Music Publishing and CCFP Chairman and Co-Founder David Renzer.

According to Renzer, this AOP is shaping up be the biggest event yet, with over 500 attendees, and a record amount of fundraising.

He was proud to see that, after Oct. 7, “there are many people in the Jewish community who have been activated. They say they were apathetic about their Judaism in the past, but the rise in antisemitism has really alarmed them. So many people are motivated to do something.”

At the same time, Renzer has seen people in the entertainment industry face backlash and attacks for being Jewish and/or pro-Israel.

“People have created online groups that call out Zionists in music and film and entertainment,” he said. “It’s their way of trying to intimidate the Jewish executives. But we will not be intimidated.”

Along with posting up videos and statements of celebrities coming out in support of the Jewish community and Israel, CCFP educates on antisemitism within the entertainment industry and builds bridges with other communities.

“We have a lot of members who aren’t Jewish who we honor,” Renzer said. “We try to have a diverse group of people who embody the spirit of CCFP.”

Unlike other galas, AOP, which honored actors Liev Schreiber in 2023 and Eugene Levy in 2022, is more of a casual party as opposed to a sit-down, formal banquet.

“It’s not your typical event,” Renzer said. “There will be music and performances, and it’s an incredible networking opportunity for people in entertainment. It’s in a beautiful home in Beverly Hills. It’s got a unique vibe, which is by design.”

Ari Ingel, executive director of CCFP, added, “People in the entertainment community are like the entire Jewish community right now — they feel the need to be with their peers and are looking for support and guidance on how we can tackle challenges together. That’s where CCFP has been doing an incredible job and service to the industry. That’s why this evening has taken on a new level of importance.”

By gathering together hundreds of leaders in entertainment, CCFP is fulfilling its mission: to push for peace and create positive change in the world. For

Ingel, this proves that “our communities are stronger when we stand together against all forms of hate.”

To purchase tickets (General admission, $360; sponsorships available), visithttps://www.creativecommunityforpeace.com/gala/purchase.