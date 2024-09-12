The Last Jewel of Elul: Craig Taubman’s Final Year of Reflection

In 2005, Craig Taubman embarked on a project that would become a cherished tradition for many: the creation of the “Jewels of Elul” book. This annual collection of reflections, shared in the 29 days leading up to the Jewish New Year, was designed to inspire and uplift. Taubman approached 29 individuals each year, asking them to contribute their thoughts as the High Holy Days approached. The month of Elul, which marks both the beginning of these holy days and the end of the Jewish year, is a time for introspection, reflection and seeking forgiveness.

Over the years, Taubman invited not only Jewish contributors, but also a diverse array of well-known figures, including former President Barack Obama, the Dalai Lama and Lady Gaga. “Jewels of Elul” became a unique space for voices from different backgrounds to share their insights during this spiritually significant time.

However, this year, Taubman announced that it would be his last time curating the “Jewels of Elul.” When his wife asked why he continued to take on the considerable effort of producing the book without any financial compensation, he confessed that he had decided this year would be the final one.

“And next year, you’ll say this is my last year, and then another year and another year. What’s stopping you?” she challenged him, adding, “And if not now, when?”

Taubman reflected on her words and realized she was right. It was time to make a firm decision. Thus, the theme for this year’s book was born: If not now, when?

In the book’s “Welcome” page, Taubman mused, “I don’t have grand plans for what’s next, but I’m confident something will find me. Who knows, I might just change my mind next year.”

For many of those who have eagerly awaited the invitation to contribute their “jewels,” this news might come as a disappointment. Initially, not everyone agreed to participate. Some rabbis told Taubman they were too busy, while others questioned why he would ask non-Jews to contribute, wondering what they had to do with Elul and the High Holidays.

Taubman’s response was shaped by his broader philosophy of community and inclusion. Having co-hosted Friday Night Live with Rabbi David Wolpe for over 20 years and founding the Pico Union Project a decade ago, Taubman understood early on that fostering greater understanding between people required listening to those from different backgrounds.

“Every time we did a service, we invited different people—it might have been a priest or an imam, a labor activist, a person who was Mexican or Black, the mayor—and every time, it was better because we were seeing things through the eyes of somebody who wasn’t like us,” Taubman explained.

While he didn’t always agree with what his contributors had to say, he believed it was important to include a diversity of perspectives. “Since beginning the project, there have been 638 Jewels. Some I’ve loved, others I’ve vehemently disagreed with and a few left me utterly indifferent,” he said.

“Since beginning the project, there have been 638 Jewels.”

When Taubman first conceived the idea for the book, he imagined writing all 29 reflections himself, but quickly realized that it would be far too monotonous. “Not even my mother would be interested in reading my musings for 29 days straight,” he humorously noted in the book.

This year’s edition of “Jewels of Elul” features reflections from a wide array of personalities including Ellen Cooper, chairman, president, and CEO of Lincoln Financial Group; legendary folk singer Holly Near; Harriet Rossetto, founder of Beit T’Shuvah; Zev Yaroslavsky, former L.A. County Supervisor; and writer and filmmaker Nina Rota. As in previous years, Rabbi Wolpe wrote the introduction.

Reflecting on his journey, Taubman shared, “Eleven years ago, the opportunity to buy the Pico Union Project came, and I knew it was a new stage of my life. I thought it was going to be just a music club, but it became a multipurpose space.”

He continued, “It was a natural trajectory from something that was exclusively for Jews… and then five to six years into it, [we said], let’s open it up and let other people give us insights. Pico Union became a home where you can love your neighbor as you wish to be loved because you get to know your neighbor. And through the ‘Jewels of Elul,’ we can give a lot of people the opportunity to give an insight.”

Today, Taubman’s project reaches 50,000 people daily during the month of Elul. The Jewels are sent directly to subscribers’ inboxes, and many others read them online or on social media. Additionally, 10,000 physical copies of the book are distributed nationally to organizations, synagogues, and churches. Some rabbis and clergy even incorporate the Jewels into their sermons, using them as thematic guides.

As Taubman prepares to close this chapter of his life, his final theme—If not now, when?—serves as both a reflection on his journey and a challenge to all who read the book. While this may be his last year curating the “Jewels of Elul,” the impact of his work will continue to resonate within the community for years to come.

An excerpt by Greg Reid from the book:

How many times have we had a million dollar Aha moment in the

shower, only to watch it go down the drain as we brush our teeth in

the mirror.

Ten years later we see a billboard with that same concept and we

shout – hey wait, that’s my idea. The only difference between you and

the other person is how one person acted.

It’s the ACTION in the law of attrACTION that makes our dreams

come true. First we need to think it, then we need to feel it, and then

we have to DO it!

The legendary Les Brown once said “you have greatness within you –

perhaps today is the day we dust those ideas off and get them into

motion. You got this.”

To receive a Jewel-A-Day email or order booklets, visit jewelsofelul.com