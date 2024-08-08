MAZON Announces New Grants for Long-Term Solutions to Hunger

In July, MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger announced nearly $3.5 million in new grants to 52 local anti-hunger partner organizations, expanding its investment in fighting food insecurity.

Their new grants are for organizations advocating for the people of Puerto Rico, indigenous communities in the U.S. and vulnerable populations in Israel, as well as partners in Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Inspired by Jewish values and ideals, MAZON is a national advocacy organization working to end hunger among people of all faiths and backgrounds. Since 2018, MAZON has invested over $17 million in 19 states, Puerto Rico, Indian Country and Israel.

Built on nearly four decades of seeding, supporting and strengthening the anti-hunger advocacy movement in communities across the U.S., MAZON’s innovative “Emerging Advocacy Fund” grantmaking model builds foundations for public policy change in communities with particularly high rates of food insecurity.

“Our grantmaking serves as a key driver of our work nationally and in Israel, building a network of advocates for long-term solutions, advancing local and state policies that can make a difference in the lives of people struggling with hunger and food insecurity,” Mia Hubbard, MAZON’s executive vice president, told the Journal. “Our trusted partners are deeply committed to this work with us, and we are proud to seed them with the tools to advocate forcefully and effectively for change.”

Since its founding, MAZON has been working to address food security and poverty issues in Israel. In the beginning, there was neither a meaningful system of emergency charitable aid to address food insecurity in Israel nor government policies needed to address the roots of hunger. MAZON set out to build both.

These foundations, strengthened over decades, have been essential to supporting Israelis of all backgrounds in the last year since the Oct. 7 attacks. Amid concerns about ongoing systemic issues in Israel, including the high cost of food, industry workers going without income and food systems being disrupted, MAZON and its partners continue raising awareness and advocating for policy solutions at all levels of government.

MAZON’s grantee partners in Israel include 121 Engine for Social Change, Adva Center, ASSAF – Aid Organization for Refugees, Itach Ma’aki – Women Lawyers for Social Justice, Latet, Solidarity Film Festival and The Israel Forum for Sustainable Nutrition (Tel Aviv); Jerusalem Food Rescuers, Kerem, Rabbis for Human Rights and Sikkuy-Aufoq (Jerusalem); Leket Israel and Nevet (Ra’anana); Negev Coexistence Forum for Civil Equality and Sidreh (Omer) and Pitchon Lev (Rishon LeZion).

“MAZON’s support is particularly crucial as we address a significant gap in Jerusalem’s municipal policies; the municipality of Jerusalem does not currently have a food policy or recognize food as a field requiring one,” said Daniella Seltzer (co-founder) and Maytal Lochoff (urban food policy coordinator) of the Jerusalem Food Rescuers. “MAZON’s support allows us to create a food council that will place food systems and food security on the agenda. This support is crucial in helping us achieve these milestones.”

Hubbard explained that food insecurity is growing in both the U.S. and Israel, while political leaders engage in increasingly partisan battles, rather than enacting policies to address it. “That’s why it is so critical that programs like MAZON’s Emerging Advocacy Fund invest in our partner’s vital anti-hunger work in some of the most food insecure places in the U.S.,” she said. “Achieving food justice requires time and persistence, and MAZON is proud to commit to long-term partnerships with advocates on the ground through its multi-year grantmaking model to support systemic changes in our food system.” She added, “We are extremely proud of our partners in the U.S. and Israel who work every day to end hunger and address inequity with wisdom, creativity and resilience.”

To learn more, go to MAZON.org.