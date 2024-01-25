‘Yeah That’s Kosher Near Me’ App Makes It Easy to Find Kosher Options

YeahThatsKosher.com and the Kosher Near Me app have combined forces to become a super-app.

Available on iOS and Android, Yeah Thats Kosher Near Me is a dynamic portal to finding kosher restaurants and stores across the globe.

“We have wanted to collaborate for years,” Dani Klein, founder of YeahThatsKosher, told the Journal. “Our websites, content and apps meet the same goals and are complementary.”

Founded in 2008, Yeah That’s Kosher began as an online resource for kosher observant travelers worldwide. The website, which has nearly 60,000 Instagram followers, has published more than 3,000 articles and attracts approximately 100,000 visitors each month. The Kosher Near Me app, conceived in 2010 by Jonathan Myron, has more than half a million downloads across iOS and Android devices.

The “Yeah That’s Kosher Near Me” app provides advice, tips and locations for Jewish and kosher diners and travelers in a way that also incorporates the community. “We crowdsource information from our friends, followers and subscribers, as well as the kosher certifications and businesses directly,” he said.

Easy-to-use and updated daily, it’s the largest kosher database in the world.

“We know that there’s a wide range of what people consider kosher,” Klein said. “For the purposes of both our app and website, we opted to list all Orthodox certifications, including certifications from individual Orthodox rabbis, all the way through the biggest kosher institutions in the world like the OU and OK, and everything in between.”

He added, “All of our listings state who provides the certification to let the kosher [consumer] make their own decision.”

“Yeah That’s Kosher Near Me” uses your phone’s GPS to determine the closest kosher businesses to your location. Users can also search for kosher restaurants in other locations, making it essential for travel planning.

“We see our relaunch of the app as a first step in providing fast and accurate information about kosher businesses to consumers around the world,” Klein said. “More updates in the near future will provide more utility to consumers to customize their experience, including refined searches, filters and navigation.”

The app is available for download on all iOS (including Apple iPhones, iPads and Macbooks) and Android devices. This includes Google-operated phones and tablets. Download the app at YeahThatsKosher.com/app.