What Happened

When I worked for The Daily Wire, the head of the company, Jeremy Boreing, would teach managers that the job of an employee is to prioritize their supervisor’s priorities.

In this election, most voters told Democrats, “Your priorities are not our priorities.” And then they fired them.

Most voters did not believe “democracy is on the ballot,” or that we’re in 1933 Germany, or that women are entering the Handmaid’s Tale, or that Donald Trump is a “convicted felon” in any just sense.

But these were the left’s top priorities.

When the Democrats showed interest in addressing voters’ concerns — inflation, immigration, the border, crime — most voters didn’t buy it. Those aren’t Democratic Party priorities. Those are their weaknesses. People noticed.

And when the Democratic Party addressed these areas, they were oppositional.

Immigration and the border are Democratic Party priorities, but the left wants millions, tens of millions of people from around the world to come to America, whether illegally or “legally” on CBP One. That’s why, for most of the Biden/Harris administration, over 7 million people illegally crossed the border in the administration’s first three years.

Most voters do not want that. They want a secure border and an immigration system that reflects the law and the will of the people.

The Democrats wisely tried to shush their loudest and wokest voices this election cycle, but Critical Race Theory, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and transgender activism have been their brand since 2020. It’s a sticky brand, and the voters remembered.

That’s why, according to exit poll data by Edison Research, nearly every demographic group shifted in Trump’s favor compared to 2020– women, blacks, Asians, Hispanics. Trump improved with all of them. The groups he lost share with — and no more than 3% — were white men and women, black women, and 65+. He gained substantially everywhere else.

The Democratic Party and a majority of voters are misaligned. Successful companies do not keep employees who do not prioritize the company’s priorities. Democracies are similar.

Republicans will have a brief window, less than two years before the mid-terms, to show voters that they prioritize their priorities. The proof will be in the results, and the judges will be, once again, the voters.

Jared Sichel is a partner at Winning Tuesday, a political marketing firm.