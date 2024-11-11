What Happened

When I worked for The Daily Wire, the head of the company, Jeremy Boreing, would teach managers that the job of an employee is to prioritize their supervisor’s priorities.
In this election, most voters told Democrats, “Your priorities are not our priorities.” And then they fired them.
Most voters did not believe “democracy is on the ballot,” or that we’re in 1933 Germany, or that women are entering the Handmaid’s Tale, or that Donald Trump is a “convicted felon” in any just sense.
But these were the left’s top priorities.
When the Democrats showed interest in addressing voters’ concerns — inflation, immigration, the border, crime — most voters didn’t buy it. Those aren’t Democratic Party priorities. Those are their weaknesses. People noticed.
And when the Democratic Party addressed these areas, they were oppositional.
Immigration and the border are Democratic Party priorities, but the left wants millions, tens of millions of people from around the world to come to America, whether illegally or “legally” on CBP One. That’s why, for most of the Biden/Harris administration, over 7 million people illegally crossed the border in the administration’s first three years.
Most voters do not want that. They want a secure border and an immigration system that reflects the law and the will of the people.
The Democrats wisely tried to shush their loudest and wokest voices this election cycle, but Critical Race Theory, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and transgender activism have been their brand since 2020. It’s a sticky brand, and the voters remembered.
That’s why, according to exit poll data by Edison Research, nearly every demographic group shifted in Trump’s favor compared to 2020– women, blacks, Asians, Hispanics. Trump improved with all of them. The groups he lost share with — and no more than 3% — were white men and women, black women, and 65+. He gained substantially everywhere else.
The Democratic Party and a majority of voters are misaligned. Successful companies do not keep employees who do not prioritize the company’s priorities. Democracies are similar.
Republicans will have a brief window, less than two years before the mid-terms, to show voters that they prioritize their priorities. The proof will be in the results, and the judges will be, once again, the voters.
Jared Sichel is a partner at Winning Tuesday, a political marketing firm.
What Happened
Jared Sichel
When I worked for The Daily Wire, the head of the company, Jeremy Boreing, would teach managers that the job of an employee is to prioritize their supervisor’s priorities.
In this election, most voters told Democrats, “Your priorities are not our priorities.” And then they fired them.
Most voters did not believe “democracy is on the ballot,” or that we’re in 1933 Germany, or that women are entering the Handmaid’s Tale, or that Donald Trump is a “convicted felon” in any just sense.
But these were the left’s top priorities.
When the Democrats showed interest in addressing voters’ concerns — inflation, immigration, the border, crime — most voters didn’t buy it. Those aren’t Democratic Party priorities. Those are their weaknesses. People noticed.
And when the Democratic Party addressed these areas, they were oppositional.
Immigration and the border are Democratic Party priorities, but the left wants millions, tens of millions of people from around the world to come to America, whether illegally or “legally” on CBP One. That’s why, for most of the Biden/Harris administration, over 7 million people illegally crossed the border in the administration’s first three years.
Most voters do not want that. They want a secure border and an immigration system that reflects the law and the will of the people.
The Democrats wisely tried to shush their loudest and wokest voices this election cycle, but Critical Race Theory, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and transgender activism have been their brand since 2020. It’s a sticky brand, and the voters remembered.
That’s why, according to exit poll data by Edison Research, nearly every demographic group shifted in Trump’s favor compared to 2020– women, blacks, Asians, Hispanics. Trump improved with all of them. The groups he lost share with — and no more than 3% — were white men and women, black women, and 65+. He gained substantially everywhere else.
The Democratic Party and a majority of voters are misaligned. Successful companies do not keep employees who do not prioritize the company’s priorities. Democracies are similar.
Republicans will have a brief window, less than two years before the mid-terms, to show voters that they prioritize their priorities. The proof will be in the results, and the judges will be, once again, the voters.
Jared Sichel is a partner at Winning Tuesday, a political marketing firm.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
What Happened
After the Pogrom
Of Dutch Pogroms and American Politics
Democrats Lost Because They Became Snobs Who Lost Their Edge
BRAVE-ish wins READER’S FAVORITE Award! Meet me at the MIAMI BOOK FAIR!
ELNET-US President: Antisemitic Violence in Amsterdam Reminiscent of Oct. 7
Culture
Erin Wade is the “Mac & Cheese Millionaire”
Food Writing, Studying Citrus and Mojito Cookies with Aaron Hamburger
Kosher Comfort Food
Freshly Minted: A Fall Delicata Quinoa Salad
How Capitol Hill Used to Be: Remembering Hawaii’s Daniel Inouye at 100
He was a war hero, an ally of Israel, and a respected U.S. Senator known for crossing party lines to get things done.
Am I Missing My Calling?
Avoiding the Journey – Thoughts on Torah portion Lekha Lekha 2024
We Should Hope That This Marks the End of Walking on Eggshells
These elections are also a repudiation of the censorious woke movement. I’m hoping for a more freewheeling and less fragile America; an America where free and open debate will return on even the most sensitive of issues.
Hey! – a poem for Lech Lecha
What do horses eat?
Hollywood
Spielberg Says Antisemitism Is “No Longer Lurking, But Standing Proud” Like 1930s Germany
Young Actress Juju Brener on Her “Hocus Pocus 2” Role
Behind the Scenes of “Jeopardy!” with Mayim Bialik
Podcasts
Food Writing, Studying Citrus and Mojito Cookies with Aaron Hamburger
Yael Grobglas: “Matlock,” the Magic of Food and Lentil Salad
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.