There is nothing as immortalizing as martyrdom and nothing as cleansing as surviving its attempt.

The failure of an evil and no doubt disturbed 20-year-old to assassinate the former President last Saturday has led to the apotheosis of Donald Trump. Even those who have detested him and called him Hitler for the last decade – a fact that was never acceptable and no doubt contributed to a climate of incitement – have seen changes in the man whom the New York Times now describes as showing a new humility at the Republican National Convention.

I am old enough to remember the attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan as if it were yesterday. I was in high school at the Hebrew Academy of Miami Beach. They took us to an immediate school assembly, understanding our trauma at seeing our head of state shot by an assailant. America is now in a similar predicament, having to search its soul as to the sources of its violence and civil hatred. I was in Italy for meetings at the Vatican, courtesy of my friend Gary Krupp. Thus the Sabbath was over and I saw the attempted assassination in near real time. I shuddered for my country when I saw the greatest nation on earth brought to the level of a banana republic.

I believe that Trump had a life-changing experience. I believe that he may now pursue what has always really been in his heart: to be accepted among the largest number of people for the greatest number of reasons. And perhaps, now that some of the demonization of Trump has been found, even by his enemies, to have crossed a line, we might even focus on some of his policies that can help to unite a broken nation.

Since nearly every poll shows that Trump is almost certain to be our next President – becoming the only candidate in history to match Grover Cleveland and serve two non-consecutive terms – what might a second Trump term be like, if indeed Trump carries forward his message of seeking to unite the country?

First, the President should, like Lincoln before him, bring a team of rivals into his cabinet and administration. Dismiss the Yes men. Robert Kennedy, a famous Democratic name, would be a great choice for Secretary of State, especially as he is ferociously pro-Israel. Bring in the excellent Mike Pompeo as Secretary of Defense due to his moral clarity at a time of maximum global danger.

Kelly Craft, a staunch Christian lover of Israel, should return to the UN. She and I have discussed at length the need to finally reform the United Nations. Putin has no place on the Security Council and neither does China. A new Security Council, whose membership criteria must be that the country is a democracy, must be created.

We have two sons fighting in the wars in Israel. Serving in Gaza, they witnessed firsthand how UNRWA and its headquarters are actual branches of Hamas. United States taxpayers foot 20% of the entire UN budget. We are the world’s suckers. Meaningful reform must come from American pressure to severely reduce its contribution. In addition, the U.S. should threaten the UN with expulsion of its General Assembly back to Geneva – where the League of Nations began – a beautiful but boring city where no Ambassador wants to serve.

Trump largely kept the peace on the world stage as President. But he must act quickly, as he promised, to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. Not through any territorial compromises to the tyrant Putin but through a quick promise that if Putin does not immediately withdraw from all territory seized from Ukraine, his nemesis will be granted full NATO membership, realizing Putin’s worst nightmare.

Trump has been right to criticize NATO for treating the American taxpayer as suckers. Any country not willing to pay the paltry 2% of its GDP to defense should be expelled.

The Southern border has to be secured. Latino Americans have vastly increased the greatness of the United States. With a declining American birthrate (as with all Western countries), we need more immigrants, not fewer. But a country without borders is not a country, as Europe has witnessed with the rise of far-right parties in response to the absence of borders.

Trump should crack down on Islamism. Not Islam but Islamism. The former is a great world religion and fully capable of operating at the highest levels of modernity, as we see with Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Islamism is a violent political ideology which abuses Islam by using it as a veneer of religious piety to cover its genocidal ambitions. Trump should introduce a new pledge that must be taken by all immigrants to the United States, that they fully support all the Western freedoms that the U.S. represents: from full and equal women’s rights, to full religious rights, to freedom of assembly and the separation of church and state. My wife is a naturalized U.S. citizen from Australia. She would have had no problem whatsoever in taking such an oath. Neither should an immigrant from Tunisia, Pakistan or Lebanon.

Trump should sign a new security arrangement with Israel that binds both countries to protect each other should either be attacked by Iran or any of its proxies. This is not dissimilar to NATO’s Article 5. If America guarantees to protect Poland from Russia, then why not Israel from Iran? After all, Iran is a much greater threat to world peace than Vladimir Putin. Iran seeks global jihad. Trump should sign a security pact that binds together Iran’s foremost targets, the United States and Israel, to stave off this threat to world peace.

Trump should initiate a national program of service, offering tax credits and federal tuition grants to any high school graduate who wishes to dedicate a year before college to public service – at schools, homes for the elderly, the inner city, etc. Make up for that year by reducing undergraduate degrees from four years to three, like the British universities of Oxford and Cambridge. Besides, we’ve learned that all Harvard, Penn, and Berkeley do anyway is teach you to be a moral idiot.

Trump should end the abortion wars by adopting a universal definition of life that is not conception (Catholic) and not birth (secular). Rather, follow the Hebrew Bible. Life is determined by a baby’s viability outside its mother. Yes, leave it to the States to decide, as the Supreme Court has ruled. But the overwhelming majority of women don’t want to live in a country where a morning-after pill is denied a young woman who made the mistake of sleeping with some troglodyte at a university frat party.

On gun control, I must admit my views have changed. The insane and disgusting outbreak of antisemitism across the United States has taught me how essential it is for Jews and other minorities to be armed. I’m not saying we need AR-15’s on the street, and one almost took the life of Trump himself. But I now understand the intent of the Founding Fathers in allowing ordinary citizens to be armed to protect themselves, rather than relying on government or law enforcement. Antisemitism in the streets of the United States and Jews gunned down at shuls have led me to support the Second Amendment, within reason.

After joining legendary Presidents who survived assassination attempts — like Theodore Roosevelt; FDR; Harry Truman; Gerald Ford; and Ronald Reagan — Donald Trump has the ability to make history as a President who learned that a country that is out of control with violence needs a humbler, gentler hand to lead it.