Where is God During This Pandemic?
The Coronavirus has once more confronted us with the absence of God in modern times. This absence is often seen as the cause for much secularism. Since the days of the Renaissance man has become more and more skeptical of the occurrences of divine intervention. No longer, it is argued, are there enough indications for God’s interference in the national and private affairs of mankind. This viewpoint ultimately leads to the collapse of much of religious authority and in many ways undermined the role of religion in man’s life.
When the Israelites left Egypt, divine intervention was most visible. The ten plagues, the splitting of the Red Sea and the many other smaller and larger miracles gave full evidence for God’s intervention in man’s affairs. Consequently, our general reading of those years makes us believe that anyone living under such miraculous conditions would not have had any other option but to be a deeply religious person.
Rashi in his commentary on the Torah gives us, however, a totally different version of the events:
As a result of the sin of the spies in which they spoke evil about the land of Israel, the speech of God did no longer seclude itself with Moshe for 38 years. (Vayikra 1.1)
Whatever the deeper meaning of these mysterious words may be, it can’t be denied that this is a most remarkable and a far-reaching observation. What we are told is that most of the time in which the Israelites traveled through the desert, there was no special divine providence. God did not speak to Moshe or to the Israelites in His usual way and consequently, the Israelites had to deal with the question of God’s interference not much different from the way in which the modern human being does. Although the miraculous bread, manna, fell and other smaller miracles did take place, it becomes clear that these events did no longer have any real effect on the religious condition of the Israelites. Not for nothing did they say that this manna was lechem hakelokel, repulsive bread (Bamidbar 21.5). They saw these miracles as common events not much different than the way we view the laws of nature. (We are reminded of Rabbi Dessler’s famous observation that the laws of nature are nothing more but the frequency of miracles,[1] something which famous philosophers of science such as Karl Popper have fully endorsed from a secular point of view.[2]) Indeed on several occasions the Israelites asked whether God still lived among them.
It is perhaps this fact which makes Pesach so relevant for our own times: The realization that even at the time of the greatest of miracles, many years passed by without God making Himself known in any revealed form or way!
Sitting at the Seder table we often feel that we are reading a story that has little in common with our days and lives. We complain that God has become silent and that His spoken word is no longer available. How then can we believe in His existence and why should we listen to His words of many thousands of years ago? We are today confronted with a Deus Absconditus, an absent God, and no story about God’s open intervention in history is able to reach us any longer. God’s silence has made us deaf. So we complain.
And even when we admit that God did not speak with Moshe and the Israelites for 38 years, we still would make the powerful point that we have not heard from Him for more than two thousand years! So why asking us to deliberate on an event of thousands of years ago with which we have nearly nothing in common?
But with hindsight, we may have to radically change our view. We need to realize that the silence of these 38 years must have been much more frightening than all the Divine silence of our last two thousand years. While we are, to a great extent, able to take care of ourselves, and much more independent, this was not the case for our forefathers in the desert. They encountered the emptiness of desert land. There were no natural resources, food, water, or any other basic items without which even the most elementary forms of life are impossible. True, we are told that they miraculously had water and food, but once God stopped speaking with them in the middle of the desert and with the realization that this thundering silence of God went on day after day, accompanied by the frightening awareness that they had nothing to fall back on in case God would possibly also decide to stop providing them with water and food, this Godly silence must have been more dreadful than anything we can imagine. Being used to open miracles and then suddenly overnight finding oneself in an icy absence of any divine voice, right in the middle of a desert, must have been too much to bear. God’s “indifference”, no doubt, created a devastating traumatic experience without precedence.[3]
On the other side, the generation of our parents or grandparents experienced the Holocaust. This was far more calamitous than the forty years in the desert of our forefathers. So why not arguing that we are, after all, much worse off than those Israelites who had to undergo God’s absence in the desert? Would this not make the Exodus story completely irrelevant and meaningless to us?
However, it was our generation which, despite the absence of God in the Holocaust, clearly saw the return of the hand of God in the establishment of the State of Israel three years after the destruction of most of European Jewry. Without falling victim to the idea that all this is for sure the beginning of the messianic age, a highly dangerous idea, it is impossible to deny that God’s miraculous interference in the establishment of the Jewish State and the successes of its inhabitants which are nothing less but sui generis and touching on the impossible, remind us that despite the Divine silence in the Holocaust, God had re-entered history which makes the story of the Passover exodus very relevant. It was Ben Gurion who used to say that if one does not believe in miracles, one is not a realist.
When we realize that the story of the exodus was mainly a story of divine silence and that only occasionally a word of God entered the human condition, we also become conscious of the fact that the story which we read on the Seder night is most relevant. While the words of the Hagada relate the miracles, the “empty spaces” between the words tell us of the frightening divine silence of these very 38 years. And just as our forefathers must often have wondered what happened to God’s presence, in all these years, so do we. But just as they came through, so must we.
For reasons unknown to us, God disappears and suddenly emerges in this great drama called the history of mankind making the Jewish people the ultimate symbol of this strange spectacle.
The art is to hear God in His silence and to see His miracles in His paradoxical “hide and seek” with mankind. It is in the balance of these two facts that religious life takes place.
JJ Inside The Print
In a stunning turn of history, a tiny virus has united humanity. Suddenly, every human is fighting the same enemy. Tribal and sectarian rivalries that...
As Americans adapt to the new normal of social distancing and stay-at-home orders, videoconferencing has become our lifeline. The likes of Zoom and FaceTime helps...
Over the years I have sent (and received) numerous invitations that said, “In lieu of presents, your presence is your gift.” And I meant it. I...
“How did you do it?” I asked my mother a few days after our kids’ schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Do what?” she responded....
“They want to audition you on the phone to play a new character — the mother of your “Rugrats” cartoon mother Didi — a grandmother from the...
The very essence Passover is based on an understanding that it is spent in the company of others. The concept of someone spending the holiday...
Can we “manifest” reality? My daughter, the Vegan Hippie Queen, believes so. She always says if you envision what you really want or need, the...
Many of us celebrate the launch of Passover with seder meals and a wide array of special guests: family, friends, colleagues and dear souls who...
Kicking off the first month of our Hebrew calendar with Nisan’s new moon, we usher in a time of seasonal rebalance and realignment. Amid a...
On all other Passovers, we might have celebrated with family and friends. On all other Passovers, memories of growing up around the seder table, once...
In the shadow of the Lincoln Memorial, a boisterous boy named Elliott darted away from his parents as they pushed their two younger sons in...
By now, commentators have noted the similarities between our coronavirus crisis and the classic “trolley problem,” first formulated by the late philosopher Philippa Foot. Imagine...
As teenagers, it is hard to comprehend the irreparable mark this coronavirus will have on our generation. We are in the middle of a tremendous...
The Hebrew word for coalition is “Ya’chdah” — from the word “Ya’chad.” Together. A coalition of parties is supposed to find a sense of togetherness...
Yacov Amsalem’s business partner called from the United Kingdom and said, “We’re on the BBC!” The news item was about stranded British vacationers in the...
“What is the secret sauce that holds a family together?” “What are the ingredients that make some families effective, resilient and happy?” In the age...
Why is this Passover different from all other Passovers? No one really needs to ask. Our Passover plans have been totally upended. We’re worried about...
I come here tonight, weary, bereft, filled with fear From a week of terrifying unknowns ever so near, A hidden yet overwhelming enemy abides Throughout...
One verse, five voices. Edited by Salvador Litvak, the Accidental Talmudist The wicked one, what does he say? “What is this service to you?” He...
In the Song of Songs, an allegory of the love between God and Israel, King Solomon extols the fruit of the land — apples, figs,...
Shortly after de Toledo High School closed on March 10 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and moved to virtual learning, Head of School Mark Shpall...
When the haggadah asks: “How is this night different from all other nights?” this year’s unprecedented answers are painfully obvious. With everyone on lockdown, the coronavirus defies the...
With stay-at-home orders in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, Passover is shaping up to be a more solitary and low-key holiday this year. And...
Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt held a virtual panel on March 26 discussing xenophobia and anti-Semitism in the age of coronavirus with Reps. Debbie...
Although the emergence of the coronavirus has made things seem bleak, there’s an upside to being trapped inside to avoid a raging pandemic: You finally...
At a time when comedy clubs are closed and there’s not a lot to laugh about, stand-up comic Stephen Kramer Glickman has released a hilarious...
A neurotic, tactless, middle-aged Jewish guy perpetually gets himself into hilariously awkward situations of his own making in “The Jewish Enquirer,” now available on Amazon....
Several books and films have told the story of the 10,000 Jewish children who were spirited out of Europe during World War II on Kindertransport...
This year’s roundup of the latest Passover picture books includes a number of different takes on the holiday. They all emphasize the joyful spirit of...
Randi Alfasso died March 15 at 63. Survived by husband Albert; sons Adam, Mathew; sister Debbie Fell; brother Ron Ganzfried. Mount Sinai Leonard Beezy died...
I’ve always been a homebody, so even before it was required for us to shelter in place during the pandemic, “Let’s Stay Home” was my...
Nearly two weeks ago, Boston writer and strategic communications professional Jordan Namerow was driving her 4-year-old son, Lior, to school when he started asking about...
Jewish National Fund (JNF) has launched a suite of live and on-demand videos to help older members of the community feel connected. On March 24,...
FRI APRIL 3 STEPHEN WISE DAILY STREAMING After streaming Shabbat services for more than a decade, Stephen Wise Temple continues its virtual programming during the...