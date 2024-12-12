We Can’t Allow Our Enemies to Define Us

I wasn’t expecting to stare at walls when I visited a friend recently at Cedars Sinai Hospital. But there I was, noticing one Jewish name after another on the various walls and buildings of one the world’s premier hospitals. Those names, of course, are the many generous Jews who have helped build this place.

Seeing the rainbow of ethnicities among patients, I couldn’t help but wonder (with quiet pride) whether non-Jewish patients were aware of the “Jewishness” of the hospital that was caring for them.

But it didn’t really matter. Jews have a long history of contributing to America, whether they get credit for it or not. Fueled by the freedom and opportunities to bring out their best, Jews have given back in abundance. From the comedians who make America laugh to the philanthropists who build hospitals and universities to intellectuals who enrich the public discourse to the scientists, innovators, entrepreneurs, artists and writers who permeate the culture, Jews in America have long been a source of admiration.

In a 2014 Pew survey measuring attitudes toward religious groups, Jews were rated at the top. And despite the recent rise of antisemitism, in a follow up survey in 2023, Judaism was still the most favorably viewed religion in the country.

In that survey, non-Jews gave their Jewish neighbors a +27 point favorable rating, the highest of any group. For comparison, the second highest were Catholics, who got a +5 point rating from non-Catholics.

So why am I bringing this up?

Because I’m afraid that this terrific Jewish brand is being slowly eroded by our enemies, and we are allowing it.

Simply put, we have fallen into a natural trap. The alarming rise in antisemitism has compelled us to direct enormous resources to fighting this hate. Hundreds of millions have been invested in recent years, especially since Oct. 7, showing America that Jews are being discriminated against and deserve better protection.

This is perfectly normal. If we’re under attack, the priority must be to defend ourselves. Indeed an army of groups, from national organizations to scrappy activists on campuses to social media influencers to legal eagles have mobilized to join the fight against rising antisemitism.

But like so much in life, there’s a catch: This all-hands-on-deck Jewish mobilization is redefining the Jewish brand, making it a lot more narrow. As I wrote in a column last July:

“Branding is all about the noise we make. That noise helps shape the brand we become. Right now, the Jewish noise in America is very much about fighting those who hate us. Whether we like it or not, we’re becoming the group that cares mostly about protecting itself.”

The problem is that this narrow version of the Jewish brand hardly does justice to who we are. Jews are not just anxious fighters who need protection. Before being victims, we are givers. That is our soul; that is our strength; that is why we’re admired.

None of this means, of course, that we should stop fighting and seeking protection for our community. What it does mean is that we should add a new division to our army, one that will highlight the amazing Jewish contributions to America.

That division would promote, for example, Jews who are reviving the American Dream; Jews who are building a new university around the pursuit of truth; Jewish comics who crack people up; rabbis who inspire; doctors who heal; artists who push boundaries; thinkers who enlighten; and so on.

This “Jewish Contributors” idea should weave through our community. Jewish schools should encourage students not just to fight antisemitism but to contribute their own talents to improving the world. Jewish galas and events should honor Jewish contributors as well as donors. Consider it an investment in the Jewish brand.

I have this suspicion that antisemites know very well that America admires Jews, and they’d like nothing better than to undermine that admiration. By attacking and demonizing Jews and forcing them to defend themselves, they kill two birds with one stone — hurt the Jews and narrow their brand

It’s not obvious to think of the Jewish brand while we’re in the throes of antisemitism and feeling under siege. But now may be the most important time to do it—to show our enemies that as we fight back, we won’t let them define us.

America has admired Jews for so long because we are the ultimate contributors. As we continue our fight against hate, it behooves us to keep that upbeat aspect of the Jewish story alive. This is good for our brand because it’s true to who we are—whether we’re in comedy clubs or hospitals.