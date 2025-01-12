The LA Fires Will Not Extinguish Our Hope

My husband Daniel and I came to California 12 years ago after escaping a dangerous situation in Brooklyn, where we had a menacing neighbor next door. We took a huge chance leaving the east coast, but I wanted to be here.

I’d spent summer camp in Northern California as a teen, where I healed from my depression and saw so much beauty. I said, “One day, I hope to live in California!” I pinch myself all the time that my dream came true.

Over the past 12 years, Daniel and I have fallen in love with California. The LA Jewish community is incredible, as is the broader population. Most people I meet are good-hearted, genuine and always willing to offer a helping hand. I was surprised by Angelenos’ kindness because I always heard they were fake. I rarely encounter that.

Instead, I see the kind of love and support that’s come to the forefront this week in the face of the wildfires, in the face of absolute heartbreak and devastation. Thankfully, my family and I are far from the fires, but the suffering is so close. I feel terrible for our neighbors in the Palisades, Malibu, Pasadena, Altadena and other areas that are in ruins. My fellow Angelenos are in so much pain right now.

All of us have wonderful memories here. For instance, Daniel and I got our chickens at the Malibu Feed Bin, a family-run business for 66 years. We would buy our chicken feed at the store every few weeks and take all our newborn children there to meet the sweet women working behind the counter.

I remember one time, we wanted to see the chickens, but we weren’t allowed because the owners had trapped what they called a “big cat” that was trying to eat them.

“Ohhh, can we see it?” we asked, thinking it was some sort of mountain lion.

“Yes, but don’t come near it. You have to be careful,” the woman told us, as she directed us away from the store.

When we got to the trap, we saw it was just a fat house cat. We cracked up laughing the whole way home.

This week, as I was scrolling X at 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning, anxiously looking for updates, I saw that the Malibu Feed Bin had burned down. I burst into tears.

The fire also took so many people’s homes and iconic businesses. One of them was The Reel Inn; though I never ate there, as a writer, I always enjoyed the cute fish puns they’d put on their sign, like “Eeelectric Light Orcastra” and “Swim Shady.” It brought a smile to my face. I also had a wonderful time at a holiday party that was held at Moonshadows, which had a gorgeous view of the Pacific Ocean. It’s now gone.

There are people online who mistakenly believe that only celebrities and rich people are suffering from the fire. Even if that were true, they are still people. Losing your home is awful whether you have $1 or $1 million in your bank account. Yes, it’s easier for wealthy people to rebuild, but it still takes an incredible toll on their mental and emotional health, and we should have empathy for them as well.

The fact is that most people who lost their homes are not wealthy – they’re your average person, just trying to get by. Some are well into their 80s and 90s and have nowhere to go. Some lost their childhood homes and schools. Some lost their pets. Some lost their family members and friends. It’s critical that no matter what the circumstances, we need to look out for each other.

True to our beautiful Angeleno spirit, I’ve seen this on WhatsApp, Nextdoor and social media. So many people are stepping up to help, from restaurant owners giving out free food to locals offering rooms in their homes to non-profits collecting and handing out supplies. The Jewish community is making thousands of meals to distribute over at OBKLA and offering support to the first responders. It’s an incredible site to see everyone banding together.

Angelenos are a resilient people. We’ve faced hardship before, and eventually, we will overcome this.

In the meantime, stick together and give back. Help your fellow Angeleno at a time when they need it the most. Don’t give up hope, and continue to pray that God protects us all.

Kylie Ora Lobell is an award-winning writer and Community Editor of the Jewish Journal. You can find Kylie on X @KylieOraLobell or Instagram @KylieOraWriter.