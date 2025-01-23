fbpx
A Moment in Time: “An Open Letter to Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde”

Picture of Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

January 23, 2025
Dear all,

Below is an Open Letter to Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, who delivered a powerful message at the National Cathedral in Washington this past Tuesday:

Dear Bishop Budde,

My name is Zach Shapiro, and I am the Rabbi of Temple Akiba in Culver City. I write this letter not as a representative of my congregation, but rather as an individual who cares so deeply about humanity.

Thank you for your words on Tuesday.

Thank you for speaking truth to power.

Thank you for voicing the fears of LGBTQ.

Thank you for recognizing that those without proper documentation as US citizens still matter.

Thank you for having the courage to allow principles to rise over politics.

Thank you asking that our children are protected.

Thank you reminding us that we were all once strangers.

Thank you for showing us that God’s soul is a kind soul.

Thank you for guiding us in this critical moment in time through kindness and compassion.

We pray for our country.

We pray for the values our country shares with Israel.

We pray for the dawn of renewal in our world.

With love and Shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

 
Full text of Bishop Budde’s Sermon
