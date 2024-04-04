A Moment in Time: “What is a Reform Jew?”

Dear all,

During our worship service at my recent convention of Reform Rabbis, I noticed many things goings on around me. To my left was a colleague wearing no religious symbols. Behind me was a colleague with a tallit. In front of me was a colleague with a kippah. And next to me was a colleague with tefillin (pictured here, as we offer the prayer for the State of Israel).

Many different expressions – all under one umbrella of Judaism. When the movement began in the 19th century, Reform Judaism was about forming a new religious identity as American Jews bound by ancestral ties and ethical laws.

What does it mean to be a Reform Jew in 2024?

At its core, to be a Reform Jew means:

-To accept the responsibility as a member of our tribe.

-To engage with the voices of our people by becoming familiar with Jewish texts and Jewish music.

-To wrestle with those texts (rather than ignore them or walk away from them).

-To be thoughtful about the Jewish choices we make.

-To understand that what happened at Sinai DOESN’T stay at Sinai. (In other words, we have an opportunity to be part of a living story, and we carry the torch into the future.)

-To advocate for those who may feel broken by society.

-To connect with Israel.

-To allow Jewish laws to guide (but not necessarily govern) our lives.

-To realize we are a link in a chain. (Yes, it’s awesome that grandpa was a kosher butcher. But what will my grandchild be because of what I am doing today?)

-To accept that in this moment in time, we have an opportunity to make the world a better place with Jewish values.

Being Reform is not about what we don’t practice. It’s about what we do practice.

And it’s about how we allow ancient traditions to imbue contemporary life with meaning.

With love and shalom.

Rabbi Zach Shapiro