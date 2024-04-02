180 for 180: Take Action TODAY for Israel

fbpx
Jewish Journal

Lisa Ellen Niver

April 2, 2024

Take Action for Israel and Bring Our Hostages Home

April 3 marks 180 days since the horrors of October 7th. Every one of us can do something. We are hoping to collect 180,000 signed letters that will be hand delivered to the White House on Wednesday, April 3rd in support of our brothers and sisters in Israel. This initiative, “180 for 180,” was launched by the OU (Orthodox Union) and is supported by the Zionist Rabbinic Coalition, an organization for which Rabbi David Woznica serves on the Leadership Team. We strongly encourage you join us in this important project. Click here to write your letter of support which must be received by the end of today.Stephen Wise Clergy Team SIGN THE 180 FOR 180 LETTER
צָעֲקוּ וַיהֹוָה שָׁמֵעַ … קָרוֹב יְהֹוָה לְנִשְׁבְּרֵי־לֵב“They [the children of Israel] cry and God listens…God is close to the broken-hearted” (Psalm 34:18-19).
Last Tuesday, I read former Israeli hostage Amit Soussana’s testimony about the horrific sexual assault she endured at gunpoint by Hamas terrorists during her captivity in the tunnels under Gaza. And I cried. I cried and cried until my eyes were red and weary. I called my best friend. I texted my brother. I hugged my husband and my babies. And still, for the rest of that day, I cried. Nothing could comfort me except the thought of Amit reunited with her family and the hope, the feeling, the trust that God is by my side—maybe even cries with me—when I weep.Tears stream through our sacred texts. Hagar cries in anguish when she is separated from Abraham (Genesis 21). Abraham wails for Sarah at her grave (Genesis 23). We cried together at the rivers of Babylon when we remembered Zion (Psalm 137). We even read about the city of Jerusalem weeping bitterly for our suffering (Lamentations 1). And Joseph, whose story takes up more biblical verses than any of the previous patriarchs and matriarchs, cries often: he sheds tears for his own pain, for the secrets and lies that eat away at his brothers, for the grief his father endures. We cannot get through our shared story without crying, without releasing our sadness. And just like in the story of Noah and the flood, when the water stops, we can perhaps experience moments of hope, calm, and peace. Our tears are precious and help us ease our heaviest pains. May our darkest days be washed away by our unshakeable hope for a better next chapter for our People, for all the peoples of God’s earth. May we see all our hostages safely returned to us, a most sacred day when—God willing—we can weep in joy. — Cantor Emma Lutz Didn’t sign yet?! Thats ok! It takes just 1 minute of your day to sign a letter and add your name to the 180,000 letters that will be hand delivered to the White House TOMORROW, the 180th day since October 7th. (on Instagram) Visit ou.org/180 to sign a letter NOW!
