In the heart of Jerusalem, one organization Aish, (formerly known as Aish HaTorah), has been on a mission for the past 50 years – to impart timeless Jewish wisdom and uplift Jewish people around the globe to live more thoughtful, spiritual, and impactful lives.
180 for 180: Take Action TODAY for Israel
Lisa Ellen Niver
Take Action for Israel and Bring Our Hostages HomeApril 3 marks 180 days since the horrors of October 7th. Every one of us can do something. We are hoping to collect 180,000 signed letters that will be hand delivered to the White House on Wednesday, April 3rd in support of our brothers and sisters in Israel. This initiative, “180 for 180,” was launched by the OU (Orthodox Union) and is supported by the Zionist Rabbinic Coalition, an organization for which Rabbi David Woznica serves on the Leadership Team. We strongly encourage you join us in this important project. Click here to write your letter of support which must be received by the end of today.— Stephen Wise Clergy Team SIGN THE 180 FOR 180 LETTER
Igniting Spiritual Journeys and Strengthening Jewish Identity Aish’s Mission to Uplift Jewish People Worldwide
