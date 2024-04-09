I loved being interviewed on Arizona Family TV. Thank you to Jaime Cerreta for inviting me on her show for a segment called: “Becoming Brave and Fearless Over 50” to talk about my memoir and doing 50 DARES before 50 after my divorce.
Brave-ish on Arizona Family TV
Lisa Ellen Niver
I loved being interviewed on Arizona Family TV. Thank you to Jaime Cerreta for inviting me on her show for a segment called: “Becoming Brave and Fearless Over 50” to talk about my memoir and doing 50 DARES before 50 after my divorce.
Jaime Cerreta, 3pm 3TV News Anchor KTVK 3TV/KPHO CBS5, interviewed me about becoming brave and my memoir, Brave-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty on Feb 15, 2024.
What did we talk about?
WATCH HERE and see below for more details:
Taking small risks can build big confidences! Try a class like salsa dancing or a different flavor of ice cream.
I was so scared at a dude ranch in Tucson and took beginner’s class TWICE! How to go from CITY SLICKER to COW GIRL!
Go kayaking in the Galapagos–this was one of my bucket list dreams and it came true after my 50 Dares!
DARE #50: Sky Diving in San Diego
It is okay to START OVER! It is hard to try again when you feel stuck—you can give yourself a chance and you can have HELP! Check out my memoir for more ideas!
Brave-ish on Arizona Family TV
