fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Print Issue: Against the Grain | April 12, 2024

How Xaviaer DuRousseau went from a Black Lives Matter activist to a staunch Zionist advocate.
[additional-authors]
Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

April 11, 2024

CLICK HERE FOR FULLSCREEN VERSION

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Don’t Ditch the Ivies

April 11, 2024

If the Jewish community abandons these schools entirely, we will be set back for a generation.

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.