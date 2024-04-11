Print Issue: Against the Grain | April 12, 2024
How Xaviaer DuRousseau went from a Black Lives Matter activist to a staunch Zionist advocate.
Surviving Terror: Dor Kapah’s Harrowing Escape from Hamas Attacks
Kapah is among a group of Nova survivors who embarked on a “Survived to Tell” Tour in the United States — an initiative spearheaded by Israel, in collaboration with the Seed the Dream Foundation.
Delicious Entrees for Your Passover Seder
Does your family have a favorite seder meal? Or is it time to try something new?
Table for Five: Tazria
A Humbling Experience
Don’t Ditch the Ivies
If the Jewish community abandons these schools entirely, we will be set back for a generation.
Xaviaer DuRousseau: The Black Christian Zionist, Former BLM Activist Fighting for Israel and the Jews
“In the process of studying all the counterarguments, I ended up debunking the entire narrative that I had been indoctrinated with.”