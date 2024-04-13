Netanyahu Confirms Military Readiness as Iran Launches Drone and Missile Barrage at Israel.

Iran launched a large-scale aerial attack against Israel late Saturday night, firing hundreds of drones and cruise missiles. This aggressive move comes after Israel was blamed for the death of a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) member in Damascus earlier this month.

The attack was promptly met with responses from Israel and its allies. The US military reported shooting down several UAVs and missiles, while Jordan’s air defenses stood ready to intercept any threats violating its airspace. IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari confirmed the attack and announced that Israel’s air defenses were fully activated and coordinating closely with the US.

In anticipation of further escalation, Israel has closed its airspace, and all cabinet ministers have been summoned to an emergency meeting at the military headquarters in Tel Aviv. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a national address, assured the public of Israel’s readiness to respond to any threats and urged citizens to follow safety instructions from the Home Front Command.

The situation remains tense as Iranian state media has named the operation “The Real Promise,” with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei threatening retaliation against what he called “the evil regime.”