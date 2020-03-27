Pandemic Times Episode 10: Is there a spiritual component to the crisis?



New David Suissa Podcast Every Morning at 11am.

Salvador Litvak, founder of Accidental Talmudist, joins me to share his words of wisdom on dealing with this crisis.

How do we manage our lives during the Coronavirus crisis? How do we keep our sanity? How do we use this quarantine to bring out the best in ourselves? Tune in every day and share your stories with podcast@jewishjournal.com.