March 27, 2020

Keep Calm and Bagel On

BY Erin Ben-Moche and Esther D. Kustanowitz | Mar 27, 2020 | The Bagel Report


This week (and for the foreseeable future) Erin and Esther are chilling at home while they social distance. Topics include catching up on what they’re binging; sharing the best “Schoolhouse Rock” songs to teach kids while stuck at home; “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” songs to wash your hands to and the possibilities of Jewish life via Zoom.

