Rabbi Yoshi Zweiback Podcast: Search for Meaning with David Suissa

In this powerful and wide-ranging conversation, Rabbi Yoshi sits down with David Suissa to explore the deep currents shaping Jewish life today.

Together, they reflect on the importance of sharing our culture, the transformative magic of Shabbat, and the delicate yet urgent challenge of balancing our values. Against the backdrop of rising antisemitism and the recent tragic murder of Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky outside the Jewish museum in Washington, D.C., David and Rabbi Yoshi consider what it means to protect ourselves while staying rooted in Jewish connection—to our heritage, our people, and our allies.

From Casablanca to Montreal to Los Angeles, David’s journey reflects a lifetime devoted to the Jewish story. This episode is a heartfelt invitation to reflect on what it means to live with courage, purpose, and hope.

Listen now at: https://www.buzzsprout.com/367523/episodes/17215368