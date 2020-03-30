March 30, 2020

Pandemic Times Episode 11: Yamit Wood in New York

BY Jewish Journal | Mar 30, 2020 | Podcasts


Yamit Wood, Jewish Journal Food Editor, opens up about what life is like in New York City during the Coronavirus epidemic.

