Who Are The Jewish Winners in the 2024 Elections?

There were dozens of Jewish winners in Tuesday’s elections all across the U.S., including Governors, U.S. Senators, U.S. House members and the new mayor of San Francisco.

The Associated Press has determined the GOP will pick up enough seats to gain control of the U.S. Senate (52 Republicans, 43 Democrats as of press time); with 50 seats left to be called, the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives is still up in the air, with Republicans winning 197 seats and Democrats 177.

Still, the vast majority of Jewish candidates who won elections on Tuesday were Democrats. There will be at least 18 Jewish Democrats in the U.S. House and three Jewish Republicans. In the U.S. Senate, there will be at least seven Jewish Democrats and zero Jewish Republicans. The U.S. will have six Jewish Governors, all Democrats.

Here’s a breakdown of Jewish winners from Tuesday’s elections:

GOVERNOR

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein (D) was elected to his first term as Governor. Stein won by a margin of 15% over incumbent Lieutenant Governor, Republican Mark Robinson. Trump carried North Carolina by only 3%.

Delaware Governor Matt Meyer (D) was handily reelected to a third term.

U.S. SENATE

Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) handily defeated former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Steve Garvey to become California’s next U.S. Senator. Schiff served 12 terms in the U.S. House and was the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee from 2015-2023.

Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won his fourth term in the U.S. Senate. He is the current chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) won her tight race for Senate against former U.S. House Rep. Mike Rogers by less than 20,000 votes, 48.6% to 48.3% .

*TOO CLOSE TO CALL

Incumbent U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) is in a paper-thin race with Republican Sam Brown, an Army veteran of the war in Afghanistan. As of press time, Rosen leads Brown by less than 1,000 votes.

https://apnews.com/projects/election-results-2024/nevada/?r=29866

*TOO CLOSE TO CALL

U.S. HOUSE

Laura Friedman (D-Calif.) was elected to her first term in the U.S. House to represent California’s 30th Congressional District, which includes Burbank, Hancock Park, Glendale, Park La Brea and West Hollywood. This is the district currently represented by U.S. Senator-elect Adam Schiff. As an outgoing member of the California State Assembly, Friedman has represented parts of Los Angeles and Glendale since 2016. Prior to holding elected office, she worked as a film and television producer.

State Rep. Craig Goldman (R-Texas) was elected to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 12th Congressional District, which includes parts of Fort Worth and northern Texas. He most recently served in the Texas House of Representatives.

JEWISH U.S REPRESENTATIVES REELECTED

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.)

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.)

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.)

Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.)

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.)

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.)

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.)

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.)

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.)

Rep. Daniel Sachs Goldman (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio)

Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio)

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.)

Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-R.I.)

Rep. David Kustoff (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.)

Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.)

*TOO CLOSE TO CALL – JEWISH U.S. HOUSE CANDIDATES

Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.): As of press time, Levin leads Republican challenger Matt Gunderson by 2% with 70% of precincts reporting. U.S. House District 49 results

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.): As of press time, Jacobs leads Republican challenger Bill Wells 58.9% to 41.1%, with 62% of precincts reporting. U.S. House District 51 results

Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.): As of press time, Wild is losing to Republican challenger Ryan Mackenzie, 49.3% to 50.7%, with 99% of precincts reporting. U.S. House District 7 results

Rep. Kim Schrier (D-Wash.): As of press time, Schrier is leading Republican challenger Carmen Goers, 54.3% to 45.7% with 65% of precincts reporting. U.S. House District 8 results

MAYORS

AWAITING OFFICIAL CONFIRMATION

Jewish philanthropist Daniel Lurie (D-San Francisco) appears to have defeated the incumbent Mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, after 14 rounds of ranked-choice voting. On Tuesday night, Lurie tweeted that “the campaign is over” by a margin of 56.34% to 43.66%. https://sfelections.org/results/20241105/final/round-pages/mayor_short-rounds-en.html

CURRENT JEWISH GOVERNORS NOT UP FOR RE-ELECTION IN 2024:

Governor Josh Green (D-HI) is in his first term.

Governor Jared Polis (D-CO) is in his second term.

Governor Josh Shapiro (D-PA) is in his first term.

Governor J.B. Pritzker (D-Ill.) is in his second term.

CURRENT JEWISH U.S. SENATORS NOT UP FOR RE-ELECTION IN 2024:

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is in his fifth term, and is the current Senate Majority Leader.

Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) is in his sixth term and is the current Chair of the Finance Committee.

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is in his third term.

Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) is in his third term after being appointed in 2012, and is the Chair of the Indian Affairs Committee.

Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) is in his first term.

CURRENT JEWISH MAYORS OF MAJOR CITIES NOT UP FOR RE-ELECTION IN 2024:

Mayor Darrell Steinberg (D-Sacramento) is retiring on December 15, 2024.

Mayor Steven Fuloop (D-Jersey City) will be termed out as Mayor and running for Governor of New Jersey in 2025.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg (D-San Antonio) is in his fourth and final term.

Mayor Jacob Frey (D-Minneapolis) is in his second term as Mayor of Minneapolis, considering running for a third term in 2025.