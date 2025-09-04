Honesty is the Best – A poem for Parsha Ki Teitzei

You must not keep two supposedly identical but different weights in your pocket: a heavy one for buying and a light one for selling. ~ Deuteronomy 25:13
You must not steal from the poor
and give to the rich.
You must not take the wind from the earth
and then claim the wind has no value.
You must not free the ones whose
crimes have been proven.
You must not hide the files because
your name is in the files.
You must not tell the world
you’d date your daughter.
You must not send the army
to where there is peace.
You must not pretend to
have a hole in your ear.
You must not hire workers to work
and then not pay them a single shekel.
You must not pave over
the beauty of your garden.
You must not arrest one person
whose skin is one color
and ignore criminals
whose skin is your color.
You must not take your citizens
from this historically stolen land
and send them to Bolivia
or Alligator Alcatraz.
You must not grab them by the anything.
They are not yours to grab.
Nothing is yours. Nothing but the truth.
And so much more
written in a book you once held
but never read.
Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net