Table for Five: Eikev

Aliza Lipkin

Writer and educator, Ma’aleh Adumim, Israel

The need for food to live is experienced almost immediately after birth and occupies us perpetually. The threat of not having food can cause excessive worry and hoarding. So why would G-d test the Israelites in the desert by suffering from a lack of bread?

The desert experience was instrumental in teaching survival techniques in times of difficulty. The desert represents times of transformation when one feels empty and lost. Bread represents what sustains us.

Sometimes what once sustained us does not work anymore. At that point, we might feel at a loss (desert space) not knowing what will compensate and fill the void. This can lead to desperation, panic, and defeat. We must be brave enough to step out into the unknown, turn to G-d, and ask for help. The manna teaches us that when a situation changes what is needed to nourish it might change.

We must not hoard provisions found today but trust in “what emanates from the mouth of G-d.” This especially includes our being as we are created by the “breath of G-d.” G-d’s breath created us and His word continually sustains us. If we have faith in G-d and the divine within then we need not fear the quiet still empty feeling of the unknown. It is precisely in that space where we can access the word of G-d that is tailor-made for our present needs. We need only tap into the deep recesses within which are constantly nourished by HaKadosh Baruch Hu above.