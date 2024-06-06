Table for Five: Bamidbar

Dr. Sheila Tuller Keiter

Judaic Studies Faculty, Shalhevet High School

For a few years, I was not allowed to push elevator buttons. That was the sole and sacred province of my children. As “big kids,” it was their job. Happily, they grew out of that stage. Are the Levites like my kids? Is their monopoly over disassembling and assembling the mishkan designed simply to zealously protect professional privilege and status?

Levites were also subject to age restrictions. Only those aged 30-50 could serve the mishkan. This too seems intended to limit access to more prestigious roles. Shouldn’t service of God be based on merit, talent, enthusiasm, and not genealogical status or age?

Perhaps we are taking the wrong view of things. Maybe the job of constructing and deconstructing the mishkan was not particularly enviable. The Levitical age restriction was operative only when the mishkan was mobile and needed heavy lifting. It may have been a rather difficult and tedious job. Restrictions on who can do this may seem exclusive, but perhaps they grant status to what otherwise might be less-preferred tasks. Even the Kohanim couldn’t do it!

What modesty and majesty adheres to those who can view their tasks in life as one of absolute privilege. We all must find our best way to serve Hashem, but that includes embracing our unique role, even when it seems less than glorious. Doing the dishes, collecting a paycheck, or finishing your homework can all be holy work. How much more so if we treat them like getting to push the elevator buttons.