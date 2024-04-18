Table for Five: Metzora

Rabbi Brett Kopin

Base LA and Milken Community School

This verse calls Mercutio’s famous words to mind: “A plague o’ both your houses!” He shouts these words as he approaches an imminent death after losing a duel he fights for his friend, Romeo. But Mercutio, of course, was not referring to a physical house, but rather the Capulet and Montague families. The same way in which the Ten Commandments’ admonition, “Do not covet your neighbor’s house,” refers to the neighbor’s clan or family, and not necessarily to the neighbor’s physical house.

Houses are not inflicted by plague. The homeowner in the verse must say, “Something like a plague …” It is clear from the next few verses that the text is describing something more akin to mold (a huge problem, especially in rainy climates!). This eruption can get so bad that the house is under threat of being dismantled completely, and it is the responsibility of the priest to enact a quick remedy.

When left unchecked, plague, or something like a plague, can erupt within our families, our homes, even our larger communities. It takes on many forms, but perhaps most insidiously, it erupts as internal strife, the kind of strife one hopes will quickly pass, but when ignored, continues to grow. The role of Jewish leadership, in every generation, is to stop a plague whenever it begins. This is perhaps why our tradition describes Aaron, the first High Priest, as a lover and pursuer of peace. What matters most, above all else, is keeping the family together.