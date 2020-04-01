What’s Happening: Virtual Seders, Shabbat and Book Club

FRI APRIL 3

STEPHEN WISE DAILY STREAMING

After streaming Shabbat services for more than a decade, Stephen Wise Temple continues its virtual programming during the coronavirus pandemic. The congregation also streams a variety of events on weekdays.

BIM-BAM SHABBAT

Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills Rabbi Adam Lutz and Cantor Lizzie Weiss host a Bim-Bam Shabbat program for infants to 2-year-olds via Vimeo and Facebook. 10:30-11 a.m.

DAILY MEDITATION

With master teachers leading, the Institute for Jewish Spirituality offers “Daily Jewish Meditation for Challenging Times.” No background needed. 9:30-10 a.m.

WILSHIRE BOULEVARD STREAMING

Wilshire Boulevard Temple is livestreaming all Friday night and Shabbat morning services. Those saying Kaddish for a loved will have their name said as part of the service. 6 p.m. kabbalat Shabbat. 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

BCC SHABBAT

LGBT synagogue Beth Chayim Chadashim is livestreaming erev Shabbat services with Rabbi Alyson Solomon and Cantor Juval Porat. The congregation has also been holding Tuesday Torah studies with Solomon via Zoom. Shabbat services from 8-9 p.m.

TEMPLE JUDEA EREV SHABBAT

Rabbi Joshua Aaronson, Rabbi-Cantor Alison Wissot, Cantor Yonah Kliger and Rabbi Eric Rosenstein livestream erev Shabbat services. All Judea services are streamed from its Goor Sanctuary. 6:15-7:30 p.m.

SHABBAT SERVICES

Three Reform temples that helped to launch jewitathome.com are streaming separate erev Shabbat services. Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills and Temple Isaiah begin their services at 6:15 p.m. Congregation Kol Ami’s service is at 6:30 p.m.

UNIVERSITY SYNAGOGUE SERVICES

University Synagogue broadcasts live Shabbat services. 7:30-8:30 p.m.

LEO BAECK SHABBAT ONLINE

Leo Baeck Temple is taking Shabbat services online for the third consecutive week. 6:15 p.m. Also, the Havdalah service will be held online on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

VIRTUAL DAILY MINYAN

Temple Beth Am brings Judaism into your home every day through April 9. In addition to streaming Shabbat services via Zoom, the synagogue presents daily morning and evening minyans at 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

SAT APRIL 4

SINAI STREAMED

Sinai Temple has assembled a large schedule of online events including daily minyans, a virtual Ma’ariv and virtual Havdalah. There is also a link to a prayer book. 8:30 p.m. Sinai Temple.

BOOK CLUB AND HAVDALAH

Congregation Kol Ami board member David Glickman convenes a virtual book club around author Rachel Kadish’s “The Weight of Ink.” A work of historical fiction, Kadish describes women who are separated by centuries, along with the choices and the sacrifices they must make. This event is for adults. 4 p.m.

SUN APRIL 5

WOMEN’S SEDER

Kol Tikvah’s long-planned Women’s Community Passover Seder will go forward in the digital space. 5-8 p.m.

MON APRIL 6

“FRESH LOOK” WITH RABBI TOPP

Beth Jacob Congregation prepares members via Zoom for Passover and Shabbat. On Mondays at 11 a.m., Rabbi Kalman Topp takes a “Fresh Look” at the Torah portion of the week. On Tuesday evenings at 8 p.m., he discusses contemporary topics.

WED APRIL 8

VBS VIRTUAL SEDERS

On the first night of Passover, Valley Beth Shalom turns to Facebook Live and other online platforms to stream three consecutive seders: Rabbis Noah Farkas and Avi Taff host a seder for young families from 5-5:35 p.m.; Rabbi Joshua Hoffman leads a seder for families with school-age children from 5:45-6:20 p.m.; and Senior Rabbi Ed Feinstein is joined by Cantors Phil Baron and Herschel Fox for a seder intended for adults and families with older children from 6:30-7:15 p.m.

THU APRIL 9

SECOND SEDER

Mishkon Tephilo’s Rabbi Gabriel Botnick holds a traditional seder via Zoom. 8-9:30 p.m.

