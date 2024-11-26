Thanksgiving Leftovers to Shabbat Dinner

One of the best things about Thanksgiving are the leftovers. Simply give them a makeover for the perfect Shabbat meal.

For instance, your traditional Thanksgiving cranberry sauce can become the star of Shabbat. “Cranberry sauce makes a delightful dressing for salmon or chicken, bringing a festive twist to your meal,” Aderet Dana Hoch, registered dietitian nutritionist and owner of Dining With Nature, told The Journal. “This recipe highlights the joy of cooking homemade, while celebrating the versatility of a seasonal plant like cranberries.”

She added, “Pairing cranberries with a nutritious protein like salmon or chicken makes this dish both delicious and balanced; a perfect combination for any table.”

Homemade Cranberry Sauce

½ cup fresh orange juice

½ cup honey or maple syrup

½ cup water

3–4 cups cranberries (fresh or frozen)

A sprinkle of orange zest (for added brightness; optional)

Combine orange juice, honey or maple syrup and water in a medium saucepan. Bring the mixture to a boil, then add the cranberries and optional zest. Once it’s bubbling again, reduce the heat and let it simmer for 5–10 minutes. Stir occasionally until the sauce thickens to your liking. If you prefer a jam-like consistency, cook it a little longer.

Cranberry-Glazed Salmon with Vegetables

Rinse your salmon filet under cool water and pat it dry with paper towels. Use a fork to poke small holes across the surface of the salmon. This helps the flavors infuse while cooking.

Sprinkle salmon generously with salt and pepper. Then, spread a layer of cranberry sauce over the top of the filet. Use as much as you like; more for a bold flavor, less for a subtle touch.

Place the salmon on a lined sheet pan and surround it with halved Brussels sprouts and sliced onions. Toss the veggies with olive oil, salt and pepper to complement the salmon.

Roast in a preheated oven at 400°F (200°C) for 20–25 minutes, or until the salmon flakes easily with a fork and the veggies are tender and caramelized.

For a hearty and healthy recipe that repurposes leftovers, try Dawn Lerman’s turkey cholent. “This high-protein recipe features the antioxidant benefits of turkey, lentils, sweet potatoes, turmeric and garlic,” board-certified nutritionist Lerman, author of “My Fat Dad: A Memoir of Food, Love and Family, With Recipes.” told The Journal. “This recipe is customizable and very forgiving, so feel free to personalize.”

“A bissel of this and a bissel of that” Turkey and Sweet Potatoes Cholent

24 ounces turkey meat (thighs, legs and wings), shredded

2 onions, diced

3 heads of garlic, peeled

2 tsp turmeric powder

6 pieces of celery

2 raw carrots

1 cup of cooked or raw sweet potatoes, diced

1 cup of red lentils, rinsed

3 cups water

4 cups of chicken broth

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Place all ingredients in a crockpot and mix well.

Cover the pot and cook on medium heat to high heat, which is 300° to 350°F on a crock pot. Simmer for one hour, until all the flavors meld together and the lentils are soft.

Then keep on low after sundown for lunch the following day.

Chef Olivia Ostrow believes Hachis Parmentier, which is also known as the poor French people’s shepherd’s pie, is the perfect way to use Thanksgiving leftovers.

“It’s made by chopping up leftover turkey, mixing it in a bowl with gravy and laying it at the bottom of an oven dish,” Ostrow, owner of Ostrow Brasserie, told the Journal. “Top it with mashed potatoes and leftover bread smashed into crumbs, stick it in the oven for 15 minutes and enjoy a perfect dinner.”

Since the preparation is quick and easy, it’s the best meal to serve for Shabbat.

“It’s just what you want after all the hard work preparing for Thanksgiving,” she said.

Turkey Hachis Parmentier

Serving Size: 4

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 large yellow onion, halved and very thinly sliced

3 cups cooked turkey, shredded

1/2 cup turkey gravy

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/4 tsp ground bay leaf

2 cups mashed potatoes, leftover, seasoned with salt and pepper

1 cup of bread crumbs

1. Put the oil in a medium-sized, heavy saucepan over medium heat. Add the onions and cook until browned. You can add a little sugar to caramelize it; just a pinch!

2. Preheat the oven to 425°F.

3. When the onions are cooked, transfer them to a medium-sized baking dish, and spread them evenly across the bottom. Top with the shredded turkey and gravy.

4. Spread the mashed potatoes over the turkey in an even layer.

5. Top it evenly with the bread crumbs, and bake in the center of the oven until the potatoes are slightly golden, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and serve.