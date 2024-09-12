Nissim Black on His New Album and Life After Oct. 7

In times of peril, people turn to their family, friends and community for help. But in his new song, “Speed Dial,” American-Israeli Orthodox Jewish rapper Nissim Black urges people to first go to God for help.

He singsraps, “I’mma talk with you. I’mma walk with you … It’s all for you … You know I got you on speed dial, calling you whenever they push me down.”

It’s an uplifting and motivating anthem that the entire Jewish community needs in a post Oct.7-reality.

“I hope it makes people feel like running to God,” Black said. “We’ve been forced to think more about our reality and relationships, and the main relationship we can all improve on is with God. I hope people feel fire, love, joy, yearning and elation when they hear my music.”

The rapper, who lives in Israel with his wife, Adina, and seven children, is known for his inspiring and catchy songs like “Win,” Fly Away” and “Mercy.” His most popular song, “Mothaland Bounce,” features him honoring his black and chosen Jewish identities. The entertaining video has more than 5 million views.

On Aug. 14, Black released his new album, “Glory,” which contains 17 songs, with “Speed Dial” as lead single. Due to the war, Black held off on working on the album for a year and has been putting out videos on staying connected to God and Judaism.

In one Instagram video, he tells his 91,000 followers, “Due to the overwhelming amount of information available we have even a greater chance of being misled by this world. Our only true navigation system is Hashem’s holy words which passed down from Moses to the Holy prophets and so on. Let yourself not be fooled by all the nonsense and stick to God’s advice.”

Still, during the crisis in Israel, Black felt the urge to be creative. He knew that he couldn’t stay silent.

“It was hard to be patient,” he said. “I just couldn’t imagine putting out an album at that time. As time went on, I wanted to make it something amazing and do a big campaign, but then I thought about how many people over the last year that have told me how much my music has helped them. I realized I must put this out ASAP. As the world gets crazier and darker, we have to infuse light – and lots of it – constantly. The release of this album became an emergency for me.”

Black’s goal is two-fold: Tto inspire his Jewish community, as well as educate others on Israel and help them see the falsehoods that are being broadcasted every day.

“The world must see the lies and the nonsense that the media portrays,” he said. “Israel is probably the most documented and discussed country for the last 2,000 years. It’s our duty to show the people the Holy Land and its history.”

With his new album, Black is also embarking on a North American tour with concerts scheduled like in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Philadelphia, Florida, Cleveland, Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa and New York. At the same time, he’s working to relaunch his whiskey line, Hava Whiskey, which will be operating in the U.S. and Scotland and made aged with in some of his favorite Israeli wine casks.

“I’m very excited about that,” he said.

Like all many Israelis, Black has been contending with PTSD from Oct. 7, but he is determined, now, more than ever, to get his message out there to those who need to hear it the most. Music is his way of doing just that.

“I don’t think anyone could be the same after Oct.7,” he said. “I’ve became even more mission driven. As a people and as a land, it’s like having a loaded gun being pointed at you all the time, not knowing if it will fire. However, it forces one to live every day like it’s your last. I’m on fire to help the world.”