Jewish Photographer’s Book Will Make You Want To Rock and Roll All Night

“Holy sh-t.”

That’s what photographer Barry Morgenstein let slip from his lips when Paul McCartney walked in. Though not typically star-struck, the New York-based photographer loved The Beatles since his aunt gave him one of their albums when he was in the third grade.

“I was backstage at Madison Square Garden and I looked him in the face and that’s all I could muster up,” Morgenstein recalled. “But he had a smirk and was cool about it.”

The Beatles great is one of many showcased in “Rock & Soul: Portraits by Barry Morgenstein.”

He said there are some things that people might not realize, including that photographers can shoot two or three pictures before they are booted from the pit. “You might be fighting 20 or 30 other photographers who might bump into you,” he said. “They’re not the friendliest people. You have to be tough, hold your spot and not worry about hurting people’s feelings.”

One of his best pictures in the book is an exuberant Steven Tyler, the frontman of Aerosmith at Giants Stadium in 1987. “He was one of the best to photograph,” Morgenstein said. “He was a natural performer and gave a lot on the stage.”

The shot of Tyler is my favorite in the book — he wears a bright yellow jacket, and a long bandana that drapes over his shoulder; his mouth is open and eyes closed in an intense expression.

A photo of B.B King at the Beacon Theater in 1986 is slick. There’s also a fun picture from the same year of Dee Snider of Twisted Sister and Jon Bon Jovi together at MTV where the rockers look like they are friends. A portrait of Bono at Giants Stadium in 1986 with long, lustrous hair. Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones. Two of Tom Petty, one solo and one with Bob Dylan.

Jewish rocker Gene Simmons of Kiss was shot sticking out his giant tongue. “I was close enough that I could have grabbed it if I wanted to, but I didn’t want to,” he said. “He was very fun to photograph.”

Who was the kindest?

“Sammy Davis, Jr. was the nicest,” he said of the performer who converted to Judaism. “You know he was a legend and such a big star as one of the Rat Pack. He actually was interested in photography. He was a gentleman. Total class.”

Originally from Teaneck, New Jersey, Morgenstein played guitar and had a band. He realized he didn’t have the skills to be a rock star but he had the skills to photograph them. Years later, he took pics of Michael Jackson on assignment for The New York Times, and Elton John liked his pics so much he bought some of them. At one concert, John couldn’t reach balloons meant for him, and John was staring at him to help him out, and after realizing, Morgenstein reached and gave him the balloons. John, he said, was quiet and shy, and very kind.

Did he need a translator for Ozzy Osbourne? “He was a little tricky,” he said. “Subtitles would have been helpful, but the pics were good.”

Though he prefers rock, he said it was a treat to be able to hear some of the greatest performers, including Whitney Houston. “She was one of the great performers,” he said. “Her voice was nuts. It was a killer voice and I love the shot I captured of her.”

He said a shot of Stevie Ray Vaughan is one of his favorites as well as Chuck Berry, one of the first musicians inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the composer of “Johnny B Goode.” “I got real close to him and in one, he looked right at me,” he said of Berry.

He said despite being so close to loud music, he never used earplugs. “It may have affected me a little,” he said. “I do notice sometimes my wife has to repeat herself.”

Flipping through the pages of the book, every portrait catches your eye. One will be immediately jealous that besides his photographic prowess, Morgenstein got to go to some of the best concerts ever. It transports you back in time giving you a front-row seat to some of rock’s greatest performances. The only reason not to get “Rock &Soul” is you may be inclined to buy your child a guitar, or a camera. But that actually might be a good thing. If you’re a fan, this is a book that will tickle your fancy.

Morgenstein is a staunch supporter of Israel and said he is bothered by the rise of antisemitism. Currently, he does headshots of actors, news anchors, celebrities and others.

On occasion, he will travel to different parts of the country to do shots of celebs/individuals for a weekend. “I really love what I do to make people look their best, whether they’re famous or not, and it’s great to have a job that you’re passionate about,” he said.

On the back of his book is a quote that sums it up: “When I was young, I wanted to be Jimmy Page. That job was already taken. So I learned how to work a camera and photographed Jimmy Page.”