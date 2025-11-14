Chai Lifeline Launches Fundraising Campaign for Families Facing Illness and Crisis

“My family was a recipient Chai Lifeline when our son Eli was diagnosed with cancer.”

“Chai Lifeline didn’t just enroll him in Camp Simcha. They covered camp for the entire summer.”

“Chai Lifeline, through my eyes, is the family support that you get when you need it most.”

These are some of the touching testimonies for a new 48-hour fundraising campaign from Chai Lifeline West Coast, an organization that helps families who are facing illness or crisis. They help with hospital visits, deliver kosher food, provide fun activities for kids, offer counseling services for each member of the family, and do afterschool and camp programming for children.

“When a family is going through the most challenging times of their lives, Chai Lifeline steps in,” said Ahuva Gurwitz, a Chai Lifeline volunteer. “They know what the family needs, and they step in and take care of it.”

Now, Chai Lifeline West Coast is attempting to raise $1 million from Saturday night, November 15th through Monday night, the 17th, calling their campaign “Through Their Eyes.”

“This campaign is our way of making sure we can continue saying ‘yes’ to every family that needs us,” said Randi Grossman, regional director of Chai Lifeline West Coast. “The demand for our services has grown tremendously. More families are reaching out than ever before. The 48-hour campaign allows our community to rally together, raise awareness, and make a real difference in the lives of local children and parents who are struggling.”

Locally, the organization serves children and families in LA and throughout the West Coast. The families come from a variety of backgrounds and communities, but what unites them is the need for guidance, compassion, and strength in a challenging time.

“Whether it’s a child in treatment at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles or a family reeling from sudden tragedy, our goal is to bring light, hope, and a sense of normalcy back into their lives,” said Grossman. “We’re that safety net that helps families breathe again when their world turns upside down.”

Every dollar raised will go directly toward programs that offer tangible help and are completely free of charge for families, including case management, counseling, meals, hospital support, financial aid, i-Shine afterschool programs, and the Camp Simcha summer experience. It also helps pay for groceries when a parent can no longer work, for therapy sessions when a family is in crisis, and for the resources the team needs to show up every single day for hundreds of families on the west coast.

“Our work is critical because illness and crisis don’t just affect one person, they affect an entire family, an entire community,” Grossman said. “When parents are overwhelmed, children feel it. When a family feels supported, they can focus on healing. Our work is about restoring hope, stability, and connection. It’s about reminding families that even in their darkest moments, they’re never alone.”

To donate to the Through Our Eyes campaign, visit www.chailifeline.org/wc.