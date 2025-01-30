Campus Watch January 29, 2025

Case of UC Davis Prof Allegedly Posting Threats to Zionist Journalists Unresolved 15 Months Later

A case in which UC Davis Professor Jemma Decristo allegedly posted threats against Zionist journalists is unresolved 15 months later, prompting UC officials to try to streamline the faculty discipline process.

Decristo allegedly posted to X in October 2023: “one group of ppl we have easy access to in the US is all these Zionist journalists who spread propaganda & misinformation / they have houses [with] addresses, kids in school / they can fear their bosses, but they should fear us more.” The post concluded with knife, axe and blood drop emojis. The university told The Los Angeles Times on Jan. 23 that couldn’t comment on the status of the case due to “confidential personnel matters.” Decristo has not taught since the alleged post, but can still be found in the UC Davis faculty directory, according to the Times.

On Jan. 23 UC regents discussed possible reforms to streamline the faculty process were suggested, including “systemwide case tracking to understand where delays are occurring, chancellor progress reports on cases, timelines to complete investigations, and a systemwide faculty committee to review cases that an individual campus may be reluctant to take on,” per the Times.

Harvard Kennedy School Program Director Resigns Over University’s Embrace of IHRA

Jay Ulfelder resigned from his position as program director of Harvard Kennedy School’s Nonviolent Action Lab after the university adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism as part of a settlement.

The settlement agreement was over two lawsuits alleging that the university failed to adequately respond to reported antisemitic incidents on campus. In his Jan. 22 resignation letter, Ulfelder wrote that the university “will not allow me or my colleague to speak freely” about “one of the worst humanitarian and human rights catastrophes in my 55-year lifetime” in the Gaza Strip, reported The Harvard Crimson. He further told the Crimson that he believes the university’s adoption of IHRA would cause academics to engage in self-censorship. Law Professor Noah Feldman told the Crimson that the university’s adoption of IHRA would not encroach on freedom of speech; offensive speech would only be actionable if it involved “harassment or bullying.” The university declined to comment on Ulfelder’s letter.

Anti-Israel Protesters Disrupt Israeli Columbia Prof’s Class

A group of anti-Israel protesters disrupted Columbia University Professor Avi Shilon’s History of Modern Israel class on Jan. 21.

The protesters handed out flyers stating “Burn Zionism to the Ground” and “Crush Zionism,” the latter of which featured a black boot about to crush a Star of David, CNN reported. The protesters eventually left. The university has announced that it has identified one of the protesters as a student and two others as individuals “from an affiliated institution” but are not students. The student has been suspended and the two other identified individuals have been barred from the Columbia campus and referred to their affiliated institution for further disciplinary action, per The Times of Israel. The investigation remains ongoing.

NYU Suspends At Least 13 Students Over Anti-Israel Sit-in At Library

New York University (NYU) reportedly suspended at least 13 students over an anti-Israel sit-in at the university’s library in December and put at least 20 others on probation for at least a year on Jan. 7.

The protesters involved in the sit-in, which included both students and faculty, were urging the university to divest from companies that conduct business with Israel. The Washington Square News (WSN) reported that the Office of Student Contact (OSC) sent out emails to the suspended students accusing them of “substantially” disrupting university operations in violation of school policy; the disruptive behavior included “draping unauthorized banners and flags,” loud chanting and refusal to remove a chair and table that the protesters placed near an elevator. Students were given a chance to appeal, and their suspensions have ranged from a year to a semester to being rescinded altogether.

Some suspended students who spoke to WSN contended that the university’s punishment was “disproportionate” and that the same email was sent to all suspended students regardless of their behavior. One student, Hafiza Khalique, told WSN that they were studying in the library for most of the demonostration the charge that they draped unauthorized banners in the library is false. Khalique further claimed that the university took a harsher approach against the sit-in protesters than similar past protests,. WSN also obtained a recording in which one of the suspended students was reportedly told by an administrator that they would not be sanctioned; the student claimed to have sent that recording as part of their appeal, which was denied. University spokesman John Beckman told WSN that the university couldn’t discuss the disciplinary measures for each student and that the university has been engaging in disciplinary hearings against the students involved in the sit-in.